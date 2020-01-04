Alyssa Milano isn’t the only person to accuse President Trump of taking out Qasem Soleimani to distract from his impeachment, but seeing as she’s a member of the star-studded (herself, Debra Messing, Tom Arnold) Impeachment Task Force, it’s important for her to keep her eye on the ball.

We’d normally blow off this tweet, but she’s literally begging Americans to realize that this is all just a distraction from the “pending” impeachment trial — the one dependent on the House actually delivering those two articles of impeachment to the Senate rather than sitting on them and demanding Mitch McConnell dig up more evidence for their flimsy case.

I beg of you to realize, this is all to distract us from the pending impeachment trial. American lives will be lost and he doesn’t give a fuck. https://t.co/GqnlyoJnpW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2020

Beg a little harder — Antonio (@uraeus1618) January 5, 2020

Did Milano care when American lives were lost and their murders blamed on a YouTube video? Hundreds of American lives have already been lost thanks to Soleimani, so until she can point us to her tweets about those, we’re going to assume she doesn’t really care about American’s lives.

Iran attacked an American Embassy to provoke Trump to strike an Iranian terrorist in order to distract from a impeachment trial that isnt happening, bc Dems wont hand over the articles of impeachment. And we're all gonna die. Again. Its a stretch, but run with it. https://t.co/g4Astkgioo — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 5, 2020

So you're going to go with that, OK. — Gordo (@treadedupon) January 5, 2020

What trial? — Austere 🐯 Fan (@tyger429) January 5, 2020

What impeachment trial? — PopCulture4thewin (@PCulture4thewin) January 5, 2020

The trial is not pending. It's not anything. — SandyE43 (@SandyE43) January 5, 2020

Impeachment is over and no trial is scheduled — Mark Ocasio blah blah (@markrmorley) January 5, 2020

Can’t have a trial if Pelosi doesn’t turn over articles of impeachment. What she waiting on?? Seems like she’s worried about something — Jason (@bama4377) January 5, 2020

Why does he need a distraction? The impeachment trial is to distract us from the fact that the @TheDemocrats cannot beat him in 2020 with their current lineup — Michael Armstrong (@WoodlawnMike) January 5, 2020

He is not going to be removed from office. Give it up already. — Tammy Hooten (@nanahooten) January 5, 2020

WHAT “pending impeachment trial”? — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) January 5, 2020

You mean the trial that isn’t happening cause Pelosi pocket vetoed her own articles? That one? — Erick Collins (@ErickCollins615) January 5, 2020

He did this to distract from the senate trial…before there's a senate trial? Don't you think he might have waited until there was a trial from which to distract? https://t.co/KN4FiQqNEH — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) January 5, 2020

It’s cute how you honestly think he’s worried about impeachment Pelosi is scared, which is why they haven’t been given to the senate — Aaron R (@notwitty30) January 5, 2020

Yep…Iran commits its 3rd act of war on the US in the last year and he finally takes action after warning them….but it’s totally a distraction from an impeachment that @SpeakerPelosi refuses to let happen. — Neil Trahan (@NeilTrahan2) January 5, 2020

Yes, that is right, Suleimani was a nobody who nobody every heard of until Trump was "impeached" in the House.

That, or……and just hear me out…..the guy was on our radar for decades and screwed up one too many times instigating the attack on the embassy in Iraq. — JB Kolat (@JBKolat) January 5, 2020

Have you already forgotten about the men who have been killed in Iraq recently? You never cared either. https://t.co/3Q4ZPMDKpj — Serana Verina (@Superbunnygirl1) January 5, 2020

Maybe you forget when Clinton actually did this. i know you were a child actor then. So maybe you missed the news. Or maybe he was your guy. https://t.co/TYxrlfpUlV — curmudgeonbastard (@sweetcurmudgeon) January 5, 2020

You mean like when Bill Clinton bombed a aspirin factory to distract us from his impeachment? https://t.co/faGKwjnQQF — The Austere SyVyN11 – You'd better believe it! (@syvyn11) January 5, 2020

I cannot believe how some people think, lol. Absolute delusion world. Unreal. — Tom (@1776_world_wide) January 5, 2020

Heads exploding in Hollywood. https://t.co/BIaHccF48c — Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) January 5, 2020

They really should cancel the vegetarian Screen Actors Guild Awards during this serious and somber time. It’s the edge of World War III and they’re still going on with it?

If you can't trust a C-list Hollywood celebrity's interpretation of major geopolitical events, then who can you trust? https://t.co/PtErwtgK47 — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) January 5, 2020

Have you ever even once not sided with America’s enemies…? https://t.co/IjAx0Lq337 — Gerald Dearing ن (@nofixedabode) January 5, 2020

If he cared about Americans he would have done something about Russia hacking into our elections — dyna graham (@dgrahamm22) January 5, 2020

Yeah, why didn’t Obama do anything about Russia “hacking into” the 2016 election?

