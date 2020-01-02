As Twitchy reported, a New York woman named Tiffany Harris was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with punching and cursing at three Orthodox women in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at dawn. “Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,'” she admitted to police officers.

“She still has an open harassment and assault case on the Brooklyn docket from November 2018,” reports the New York Post.

Still, she was set loose and arrested again, making that her third arrest in a week.

Tiffany Harris, who was charged—and quickly released—for allegedly committing violent hate crime attacks against Jewish women last week, has been arrested for a third time. https://t.co/GlTyZnPCPI pic.twitter.com/cQzJSgz5S1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2020

The third arrest wasn’t for a hate crime — instead, it was for failing to comply with court-ordered monitoring. She reportedly blew off an appointment with social workers at Brooklyn Justice Initiatives.

Harris is putting the focus on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s prison reform, which rewards accused criminals being released from jail under the city’s new cashless bail policy with incentives like New York Mets tickets and gift cards for showing up to court.

CBSN New York reports that starting Jan. 1, the bail reform policy eliminates cash bail and pre-trial detention for misdemeanors and most low-level felonies.

WTF??? — Janet Milko (@Jmilkorepub) January 2, 2020

Catch and release. De Blasio's way to keep the criminals on the streets. New York needs a new Mayor who will reverse this insane law. It gives criminals the green light to commit crimes including violent crimes. — Leah (@YoffeLeah) January 2, 2020

Wait, she was released AGAIN? — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) January 2, 2020

No reason for her to stop, she’ll just get released again. — Ohmymy (@Ohmymy80469139) January 2, 2020

She have Mets season tickets yet? — S. Harp (@SHarp56_) January 2, 2020

Will Mayor de Blasio give her a free cell phone for the 3rd offense? — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) January 2, 2020

Does NYC give her a phone and a gift card every time? Or just the first time? — deborah⏳ I support Julian Assange (@deborahkoala) January 2, 2020

She’s working towards her 10th punch pass which includes $100 gift card, iPhone burner and a trip to Hawaii. — Johnny-_utah (@bears_blackhawk) January 2, 2020

Crime in NY is lucrative. Free Metro pass and a couple of $25 gift cards when released? Who wouldn't commit? 🤨 — BonnieL: Without Fear or Favor (@BonnieWA) January 2, 2020

meanwhile i got a $300 ticket because my front tires were in the crosswalk when the light turned red and i stopped. — Mark Lester (@LesterInterest) January 2, 2020

This time they will ask her pretty please with sugar on top to stop doing this before they release her with no bail again. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 2, 2020

So what are they waiting on… they keep letting her go is only enabling her to do it again and again… Are they waiting for her to take it a step further? Put this woman in jail and KEEP her there! — My Life In Rhyme (@LivingLifeonth3) January 2, 2020

I thought 'catch and release' ended, or was that just for illegal aliens and not criminals? — Mike Vee (@realCyberVee) January 2, 2020

@NYCMayor seems to approve of and enable Antisemitism. What a bad person. — Michael (@mcaark) January 2, 2020

He's too busy worrying about pizza prices. — CWenstra (@MrFudd1) January 2, 2020

deBlasio: "But, but Dominos charged $30 for pizza…" pic.twitter.com/pkk4lhIP8V — Reacher said nothing (@Jack_Reacher29) January 2, 2020

The Democrat Socialists said abolish prison. I knew then who they represent, the people who commit crimes. No cash bail helps the criminals and reduces the prison population — RG (@rgreader) January 2, 2020

damn Trump supporters are out of control! Apparently they're all over Chicago and now NY! — Sebastian Grimberg (@drumfillz91) January 2, 2020

“This is MAGA country!” they shouted as they slipped the noose around Jussie Smollett’s neck …

So New York, you gonna keep this dangerous person locked up this time or does she have to kill someone first? — Vincil Muselova (@VMuselova) January 2, 2020

She looks less smug in this photo. What happens when you get arrested 3 times in NYC these days. Do they throw you a party? — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) January 2, 2020

According to the Post, they’re keeping her as a guest this time:

The Brooklyn woman arrested three times in the span of five days — getting released twice without bail thanks to new criminal-justice reforms — was ordered held for a psychiatric evaluation on Wednesday following her latest bust. Tiffany Harris, 30, was kept in custody for the mandatory tests at an unspecified city hospital following a Brooklyn criminal court hearing, on the orders of Judge Joseph Gubbay.

