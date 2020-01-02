We had such a good thing going with Iran back during the Obama administration, what with the Iran deal finally bringing peace and stability to the region. So who wants to break it to Ben Rhodes that the U.S. has reportedly killed the head of the Quds force in an airstrike?

We’ll check back in if Secretary Esper makes a statement.

* * *

Update: We’ll just leave Max Boot’s New Year’s Eve column right here:

 

