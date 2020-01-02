We had such a good thing going with Iran back during the Obama administration, what with the Iran deal finally bringing peace and stability to the region. So who wants to break it to Ben Rhodes that the U.S. has reportedly killed the head of the Quds force in an airstrike?

Multiple sources stating #IRGC Quds force leader Qassem Suleimani was assassinated in #US airstrike near #Baghdad airport, huge IF true, with massive repercussions for the region. — Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) January 3, 2020

BREAKING – multiple reports coming from #Iraq claiming that *both* #IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani & #PMU Deputy Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were killed tonight in the [alleged US] drone strike outside #Baghdad Airport. Massive news, if it’s accurate. pic.twitter.com/5neqD77pfN — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) January 3, 2020

🚨🚨Iraqi State TV tonight reporting that Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds Force, the elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in US airstrike near Baghdad. If confirmed, this could be one of the most seismic events in the Middle East in years. — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 3, 2020

If Solemani is dead, this will have been the most consequential foreign policy decision undertaken by the administration. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 3, 2020

It would arguably be more consequential than JCPOA. — Eric L. Robinson (@UticaEric) January 3, 2020

And at $115,000 per hellfire missile, considerably cheaper. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 3, 2020

Hard to understate how big this is • Qassem Suleimani is Iran’s most powerful mil figure in Region

• He runs Iran’s proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq

• Both men designated by US as Terrorist

• Muhandis was at US embassy attack protest, calls himself “Suleimani soldier” — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 3, 2020

In some circles Suleimani talked about as possible heir to Iran supreme leader. Whoever carried this out has opened a different phase of confrontation with Iran inside Iraq and out… — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 3, 2020

It's looking more and more like the US just took out a "high value Iranian target." — Mike (@Doranimated) January 2, 2020

I’m hearing from an informed source that we successfully assassinated Qassem Soleimani. — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

Source says also killed Muhandis. It was a DOD operation. Esper will make a statement soon and then we’ll know for sure. — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

Esper making an announcement. This could be huge https://t.co/iY4p8skglS — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 3, 2020

At least Ben made sure he died rich. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 3, 2020

Iran might be down one austere religious general scholar. https://t.co/pLNicPR9QX — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2020

Can we get a wellness check on @brhodes? — Off in the Courtroom (@OffInCourt) January 3, 2020

Ben Rhodes frantically trying to text Qassem to answer his phone or mark safe on Facebook pic.twitter.com/KDsBvb8UOf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2020

Another scholar gone! — James T. Khakis (@JamesTKhakis) January 3, 2020

Quds force commander. Big game. — 🇺🇸🌴💥J R Smith 💥🌴🇺🇸 (@Desert2theSea) January 3, 2020

Worth reading. This scumbag has more blood on his hands than anyone else in the region. https://t.co/WNLdC5emZc — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 3, 2020

My big dumb not-a-foreign-policy person question: if the US killed Soleimani, isn't that a massive act of war? I feel like if the Revolutionary Guards killed Petraeus in 2007, we would've been bombing Tehran within hours. — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) January 3, 2020

Over 8 months, Iran shot down a US drone, seized foreign flagged vessels in the Strait, including including NATO ships, executed a multi-drone strike on a Saudi petrol facility, and has been targeting US positions in Iraq with rockets for weeks. This is retaliatory and overdue. https://t.co/ImeaC2lo30 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 3, 2020

Open the green zone to the protesters, let this regime fall asap please🙏🏻 — Dr.Dave🇮🇶🇨🇦 (@Dave1again) January 3, 2020

Millions of Iraqi very happy and they will celebrate…. Thanks Mr. Trump Thanks Mr. Esper 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 — حكيم المدينة (@law936pmu) January 3, 2020

It is now confirmed: the US has killed Qassem Soleimani. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 3, 2020

Make no mistake – this is bigger than taking out Osama Bin Laden. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 3, 2020

