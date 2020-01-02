Social media and the mainstream media are lit up Thursday night with the news that a U.S. airstrike has killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a terrorist and the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Well, over on CNN they’re still talking impeachment, we hear:

A lot of people have been doing wellness checks on Ben Rhodes to see if he’s OK, and Federalist contributor Anna James Zeigler was good enough to check on conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin’s Twitter feed.

.@SecPompeo: We will continue to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable wherever we find their malign activity. pic.twitter.com/3SrI3r4KY2 — Department of State (@StateDept) January 2, 2020

except you don't DO anything — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 2, 2020

We’ve checked Rubin’s feed to see if she’s yet written a post about what was done and why Trump shouldn’t have done it, but there’s nothing there yet. Guaranteed it’s coming tomorrow.

Since we mentioned CNN covering impeachment above, we thought it was only fair to hear from an avid Fox News viewer:

Potentially world-changing news coming from Iraq and CNN has Mazie Hirono on to discuss her legal theories on impeachment. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 3, 2020

Now Fox's 10pm show is discussing impeachment and the Dem primary while the other cable news networks cover the breaking news. Thoughts? https://t.co/wDyFUtZ7mf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 3, 2020

To finally talk about the death of Qassem Soleimani, CNN brings on….Max Boot. pic.twitter.com/SF8J82oV4O — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 3, 2020

