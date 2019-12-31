Considering that liberals like Sen. Chris Murphy are the ones always demanding safe spaces for snowflakes to retreat to from the real world, it’s rich that in the wake of the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad that he considers America “reduced to huddling in safe rooms.”

Maybe tell the hundred Marines and the Apache helicopter pilots dispatched that they’re huddling in a safe room.

Democrats and liberal pundits are really milking this attack, literally hoping it becomes President Trump’s Benghazi — which was no big deal, remember? What difference did it make how it started?

The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

So … Murphy is saying that the Middle East should fear us? Funny he was so quiet during the Obama administration when the president sought “good neighborliness” with Iran as Iran’s navy was firing warning shots at a tanker in the Persian Gulf and taking custody of two U.S. Navy boats.

1. This tweet is more than 7 years late. 2. You spelled both "Benghazi" and "Obama" wrong. — American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) December 31, 2019

The attack on our embassy in [Libya] was horrifying but predictable. [Obama] has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace. — A. EinsteinPhD (@AEinsteinphd) December 31, 2019

Our ambassador there is still alive and well, though, huh? — AJ Fornicarius Hoc (@ajaystan42) December 31, 2019

Ambassador Chris Stevens would like to wish you a Happy New Year. — ❌Tim McGuire❌ (@iamajax) December 31, 2019

The difference here is that help will come to rescue those huddled in safe rooms.#NeverForgetBenghazi #Hypocrite — Winston Smith (@fivewincs) December 31, 2019

Thank God they made it out of those safe rooms alive🙏🏻, unlike Benghazi 😢 — Christine Lampitelli (@ChristineLampi3) December 31, 2019

Who pulled out troops out of Iraq??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2019

That’s racist! 😀 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 31, 2019

Uh huh, it's Trump's fault. Iran has been in a undeclared war against the US since 1979 and it's all Trump's fault. That's the ticket. — Jack Locke (@LockeCommon) December 31, 2019

I’m willing to blame Trump for many things, but Iraqis not listening to us isn’t one of them. — Chris K (@clkerst) December 31, 2019

Your lack of understanding of the situation is pretty abysmal for a Senator — Michael Rigg (@NukeRecreation) December 31, 2019

Maybe if sitting senators wouldn’t, say, keep publicly stating that the president is powerless (all in an effort to score cheap political points, no doubt), we would be in a stronger position. Your statement is not only false, but it may be used as propaganda. So, way to go. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) December 31, 2019

This feels like it’s Trump’s Benghazi. — Ryan J. Kaz (@RealRyanJKaz) December 31, 2019

This will be true…. provided he blames it on a YouTube video, arrests the creator of said video, erases & deletes all emails related to the subject that shows the admin of knowingly sharing False narrative and ignored pleas for assistance…. other than that it’s identical. — hipcheck🐻 (@hipchecked) December 31, 2019

They're your Iranian buddies. Own it. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) December 31, 2019

Should we send them more pallets of cash in the dark of the night? Blame it all on a YouTube video? Draw a meaningless red line? — off2paradise (@off2paradise) December 31, 2019

Remind me again how the previous administration struck fear into the hearts of our enemies in the Middle East. Kinda like drawing red lines and hoping the bad guys will go away. — Bob Nelson (@scienceguybob) December 31, 2019

I couldn't agree more, Trump should send them a pallet of hundreds of millions in cash, so they will respect us. — Husband Christmasbot (@Husband_Bots) December 31, 2019

As my memory serves me, the last President in a similar situation left a US Ambassador and 4 others to die, without being bothered to send help and then proceeded to blame it on a You Tube video. Remember that?? pic.twitter.com/SOXlmHaZ8K — Tom Thurman (@JTomThurman1) December 31, 2019

You should be ashamed of yourself for those remarks. It goes beyond partisanship, this is completely disgusting and false. — Ryan Milliron Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Ryan_Milliron) December 31, 2019

This tweet is embarrassing but predictable — RobImm (@3695c9faacde4b1) December 31, 2019

Holy crap is this an absolute horrible take — VeronicaCorningstone (@andreaUSA7373) December 31, 2019

Suit up and head on over, Chris — Amy Sedlatschek ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@amysuds) December 31, 2019

