Considering that liberals like Sen. Chris Murphy are the ones always demanding safe spaces for snowflakes to retreat to from the real world, it’s rich that in the wake of the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad that he considers America “reduced to huddling in safe rooms.”

Maybe tell the hundred Marines and the Apache helicopter pilots dispatched that they’re huddling in a safe room.

Democrats and liberal pundits are really milking this attack, literally hoping it becomes President Trump’s Benghazi — which was no big deal, remember? What difference did it make how it started?

So … Murphy is saying that the Middle East should fear us? Funny he was so quiet during the Obama administration when the president sought “good neighborliness” with Iran as Iran’s navy was firing warning shots at a tanker in the Persian Gulf and taking custody of two U.S. Navy boats.

