There have been a lot of sad and sorry takes on the church shooting in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday morning (looking at you, Tom Nichols). But the saddest of all may have been this response by actor John Leguizamo, who tagged failed presidential (and senatorial) candidate Beto O’Rourke in his tweet as if the guy who said, “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15” during September’s debate is going to do something about it.

Besides, there were no AR-15s involved in the White Settlement incident, despite those being the bogeyman of the gun-grabbing crowd and the one firearm they always promise to ban.

In any case, Leguizamo proclaims that Texas is unsafe because of the lax gun laws.

Dana Loesch wants to know which lax gun laws allowed the shooting to take place, and which ones stopped it from becoming a massacre.

I am not sure to which “lax law” you’re referring? The murderer was already a prohibited possessor. The only change in law was the one affirming the right of law-abiding congregants to defend them selves in houses of worship. Do you mean that one? https://t.co/8A7l2OlKiV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 31, 2019

I think he does mean that one about law abiding congregants being allowed to protect themselves. I think these creepy crazies on the left would prefer more casualties. — Crissy (@crissylchi) December 31, 2019

You hate to even think it, but judging by some of their reactions, it seems the pro-gun control crowd would have preferred the armed hero who took down the assailant to have been prohibited from carrying.

Does @JohnLeguizamo know criminals don't obey laws?

If a legally armed citizen ever saved his life one day I wonder if he'd even be grateful? — kimmyb1963 (@Kimberl26264410) December 31, 2019

Why don’t we pass a law to make murder Illegal?? Problem solved! — Reagan's Man (@cbrownx) December 31, 2019

Because a man not scared by 1st degree murder charges will definitely think twice about going against a stricter gun law. Yes, this is definitely going to stop him! — Alisa S. (@a_suzette_e) December 31, 2019

Texas gun laws seem to work pretty good if ya ask me!! — Kevin Kearney (@KearnKev) December 31, 2019

Lot of DA texans voted for Beto. — USAPatriot (@christinasdad) December 31, 2019

Texas doesn't have lax guns. It as all the laws of the federal government + additional state laws all regarding who can have a gun, where they can have a gun, and which guns they can own. — Assault Clip (@assaultclip) December 31, 2019

Yes, I think that's the one he means. He makes no distinction between criminals and the law abiding. To him, if you have a gun you're part of the problem because guns let people do bad things. It's simplistic, almost childish, but evidently it's what @JohnLeguizamo thinks. — Rob Hill (@Rob_N_SoCal) December 31, 2019

He is referring to, you know, the un-lax one. The one that would prevent all gun violence. That one. Everyone knows which one. Don't play dumb. The one where people can't use a gun to or get a gun or load a gun. You know. pic.twitter.com/msETrVMmiK — One Eyed Jack (@One_Eyed_Jack15) December 31, 2019

Dude has no idea what in the hell he‘s talking about. — Captain Midnight (@RichAtl88) December 31, 2019

"I don't understand this issue one bit, but I'm very upset about it, I'll have you know." — JB (@grumpycattac) December 31, 2019

My daddy always said ignorance is curable.

Thing is you gotta have a curious mind to search for knowledge otherwise you’re susceptible to the folly of misinformation — The Mayor (@WadeHollowell) December 31, 2019

I think he means the criminals are unsafe because their victims are allowed to defend themselves — Kevin Smith (@defaultdotxbe) December 31, 2019

Why are these people upset there WASN’T a massacre? Were they ready to virtue signal in their script now they can’t??? Shame. pic.twitter.com/guQVI8ZyZN — Donald LSmith Jr (@jr_lsmith) December 31, 2019

Why do people demanding “common sense” gun laws lack the former and know nothing of the latter? — IAguy (@kkraft54) December 31, 2019

Kinda odd that his tweet has 1 retweet and 8 likes compared to Dana’s with 90 retweets and 385 likes — Dustin Ping (@DustinPing19) December 31, 2019

This is why we need not spend much time on the musings of the court jester class. — J A Fuller (@hanginout55) December 31, 2019

Oh dear lord another has been without work is coming out for attention. 🤨 — No_Regrets 🇺🇸#USCG #LEOs #KAG (@Sean_889) December 31, 2019

Hey, he’s not out of work. He was in “John Wick” — you know, that movie with the strong anti-gun message?

