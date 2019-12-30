Why yes, we still remember the days when Barack and Michelle Obama would post their “day” and “night” Spotify playlists for their vacation and Joe and the media would be all over it. Joe and Jill Biden even got in on the action with their holiday playlist one year. Why is it we don’t miss the president “slow-jamming the news” on late-night TV or posting his Spotify playlists?

Apparently we should care, because Obama posted his favorite songs of 2019, and the Los Angeles Times is on top of it, somehow tying it with Obama’s “moral center.”

Barack Obama, still playlister in chief, shares his favorite songs of 2019 https://t.co/iFwjG3edeM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2019

"While many on the left probably would rather see Obama speaking out more forcefully than curating stellar playlists, there’s virtue in remembering that caring about art can say something about your moral center." Holy shit. https://t.co/yhD3WTQvx8 — NOlympics LA (@NOlympicsLA) December 31, 2019

“Typical for a guy committed to a big-tent coalition, there’s something for everyone — country, rap, R&B, indie rock, Afrobeat.” Excuse us, committed to a what now? Is there something for those people in small midwestern towns clinging to their guns and Bibles?

who cares — tesla killdozer (@argumentwinner) December 31, 2019

You'll excuse me if I don't give a flying crap. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) December 31, 2019

Is LA Times capable of posting anything that isn't deep cringe? — NOlympics LA (@NOlympicsLA) December 31, 2019

Well at least this is better than the kill list he had as president… He seems to be a fan of lists… — stapet – in the great white north (@petsta) December 31, 2019

“Trump supporters are in a cult!” — GenXceptional (@GenXceptional) December 31, 2019

Jimmy Carter is building houses for needy families in between hospital stays, but cool playlist, I guess. https://t.co/WrtREBUf6X — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) December 31, 2019

Savage. — Lauren says It's A Coup 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🏴🌹 (@HalandLolo) December 31, 2019

Speaking of a moral center, you haven’t seen President Trump post his favorite songs of 2019, have you? Very telling.

