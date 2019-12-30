Setting aside for a moment that Bernie Sanders was kneecapped by Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the DNC in 2016, he lost that primary to Hillary Clinton, a candidate so bad she couldn’t beat Donald Trump. Sanders does, however, have a lot of experience winning senatorial elections — way too much experience in our opinion.

The Hill has posted video of Sanders telling a town hall under what circumstances he should get the hell out of politics, and that’s if he can’t win an election on his ideas. The video cuts off a little bit, but it sounds like Sanders was going on a rant about supposed voter suppression — by the DNC.

But the part The Hill posted is good enough for us.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "If I can't win an election on my ideas, then I should get the hell out of politics." pic.twitter.com/aGZQnKKQMg — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2019

