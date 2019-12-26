Even during the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, Schiff claimed he didn’t know the identity of the CIA analyst who reportedly met with his staff before filing an official whistleblower report.

If Schiff doesn’t know who the whistleblower is by now, no one knows. The big social media giants don’t know who he is, even though they’ve been trying to keep his name off their platforms. The New York Times doesn’t know who he is, even though they outed him as a CIA analyst.

And now the Washington Post’s Greg Miller is reporting that the whistleblower has had to be driven to work by a security detail for who knows how long.

The CIA analyst who filed whistleblower report has had to be driven to work by security detail. The agency usually does that for officers in dangerous assignments overseas, not for someone who commutes to DC suburbs. https://t.co/AB39Re3px8 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) December 26, 2019

Why? Did he piss off the Clintons? — Big Al (@BIGBIRD0868) December 26, 2019

Since no one claims to know who he is, I'm not sure how this is possible. — mikevolpe (@mikevolpe) December 26, 2019

But no one knows who he is. — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) December 26, 2019

Sure sure. — Amazing Polly (@99freemind) December 26, 2019

Who knows who he is? I thought it was a secret. — michele jensen (@duratote) December 26, 2019

I thought we don't know who he is? Will someone finally publish his name? — Tristan Elliott (@ETito604) December 26, 2019

Of course not — that would put him in danger and he’d have to be driven to work by security detail.

I thought no one knew who the "whistleblower" was. — ISD Bellicose (@isdbellicose) December 26, 2019

No one knows who the whistleblower is according to Adam Schiff. — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) December 26, 2019

How can you be in danger if no one knows who you are? pic.twitter.com/XyZBOwCKyA — James Jones (@jamesjones21) December 26, 2019

SURE 🙄 — VaIarMorghuIis (@Appeal2DaStone) December 26, 2019

Did he need a security detail when he met with Adam Schiff's staff who helped him write the whistleblower report before he filed it? — Stephen Zang 🇺🇸 (@StephenZang) December 26, 2019

Wait I thought nobody knew who he was??? — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) December 26, 2019

For what factual reasons does he “have to” be driven to work. ?!? — Andrew Mack 🥃 💃 🦊 (@Alt_Niallity) December 26, 2019

"Had to" Many journalisms. Resist we much. — NMP 'TheOneBook' Practicioner (@JSmithLClass) December 26, 2019

"had to be driven to work by security detail" nah. — … (@timechains) December 26, 2019

Because he is genuinely in danger or because the corrupt bureaucracy wants to create the illusion of danger and reports it to the journalists to repeat it as if it's news? — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) December 26, 2019

The drama…the drama… When are you guys gonna stop pushing this schlock? pic.twitter.com/bB6LKy0vbl — Trump wins while dragging Democrat anchor (@albedobell) December 26, 2019

He’s an anti-Trump dork in a city that hates Trump. He could get elected mayor in D.C. without even having to work for it. Try wearing a MAGA hat in the urban areas of America. Then you’ll know danger. https://t.co/ozhFV6hPEP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 26, 2019

Unless the security detail is reassigned Epstein prison guards I would say his chances of being in danger are 0%. — Chris 🌟🌟🌟 (@HeliJoc) December 26, 2019

He's a dweeb who deserves a wedgie — Jeff Reyes 🥀 (@JeffReyes707) December 26, 2019

