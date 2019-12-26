Even during the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, Schiff claimed he didn’t know the identity of the CIA analyst who reportedly met with his staff before filing an official whistleblower report.

If Schiff doesn’t know who the whistleblower is by now, no one knows. The big social media giants don’t know who he is, even though they’ve been trying to keep his name off their platforms. The New York Times doesn’t know who he is, even though they outed him as a CIA analyst.

And now the Washington Post’s Greg Miller is reporting that the whistleblower has had to be driven to work by a security detail for who knows how long.

Of course not — that would put him in danger and he’d have to be driven to work by security detail.

