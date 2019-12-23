We know it’s Brian Stelter’s job to watch Fox News 12 hours a day and tweet about what he sees, but has he ever watched his own CNN show, “Reliable Sources”? The reason we ask is that Stelter finds it “surreal” to find three whole tweets included in a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed arguing that there was nothing wrong with Justice Neil Gorsuch appearing on Fox News for an interview.

Stelter even said the writer used one of his tweets! We’ll bet it was this one about his tantrum over the Gorsuch appearance:

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on "Fox & Friends" right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019

In any case, he can’t believe people would use valuable print space on tweets and thinks they should be debated “here on Twitter!” Guess CNN airtime doesn’t count as valuable airtime.

It is surreal to see 3 tweets, including one of mine, used as the basis of a long op-ed in the Philly Inquirer. Humble suggestion: Debate tweets here on Twitter! Use print editorial space for more important, and local, issues. pic.twitter.com/wbGbLgIvHi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 23, 2019

AYFKM? Brian you use a national TV show to talk about tweets — but a newspaper isn’t allowed to? You’re beyond parody. https://t.co/Z75kwTBbhN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 23, 2019

“What I say isn’t important” is the best self- own by a CNN journalista since Acosta stood next to a border wall and said he didn’t see anyone crossing. — Scott H. (@dadbod_thor) December 24, 2019

@brianstelter’s real problem is that the piece has a different opinion than his. — The Natural World is Cruel (@deepereyes) December 24, 2019

You’re just mad she roasted you for your dumb take. If she would’ve given you the glowing feedback you expected, you would’ve praised the use of tweets. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) December 23, 2019

Bingo. Hey, remember the whole segment of his show he devoted to President Trump’s Twitter typos?

Zero self awareness. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) December 23, 2019

Brian Stelter: “Debate tweets on Twitter!” Also Brian Stelter: pic.twitter.com/msHfaOQR5i — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) December 23, 2019

"Debate tweets here on Twitter" *Does a twenty minute segment on Trump's tweets every other week* — Stanskie bby (@Stanskie_bby) December 23, 2019

your entire tv show is “lets talk about tweets for several hours” — natalie 🌸 naeri (@naeriface) December 23, 2019

Your show is based on tweets you chode — Brandon (@BS_355) December 23, 2019

Your complete and utter lack of self awareness is fascinating, Brian — Ronald W. Hustlebus (@DrumboneJD) December 24, 2019

Brian Stelter complaining about someone focusing on tweets. pic.twitter.com/XJr5uFG5WX — Jeff Myers (@JeffMye58225724) December 23, 2019

Are you being serious about this? — TheeAmishMasterJedi (@MrAmishMan) December 24, 2019

Y’all doxx Trump fans for memes. Sit this round out there buster — Ocasio-Villarreal ^_^ 🍊🍊🍊😤🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TheGarrettGuy) December 23, 2019

Do as Brian says not as Brian does. — Dr. Ramirez 🇺🇸 🎄🎅🤶 (@cybr_gk) December 23, 2019

What a bizarre complaint.

Take a break. — Capitalics (@Capitalics) December 23, 2019

Take the ‘L’ Brian and move on. — Silvia 🎅🏽⛄️🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@slysil61) December 24, 2019

You're not the boss of anyone. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) December 23, 2019

Um, excuse me sir. Tweets are being used in Congressional hearings. Why not a newspaper? — Idiocracy (@StuckInTheMid15) December 23, 2019

You use your tweet subjects for content on your show ALL THE TIME. — crazybaldhead (@alexbaldman) December 23, 2019

You have an entire show centered around tweets. Humble suggestion: Debate tweets here on Twitter! Use television airtime for more important, and local, issues. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 23, 2019

Do you even watch your own show — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 23, 2019

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — RG Jordan (@RGJordanWords) December 23, 2019

Suggestion: CNN should avoid telling other media how to do journalism. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) December 23, 2019

Brian, you have got to be one of the most insufferable people in media, I cannot figure out how you are paid to do this except for the fact that there must be so much money in Trump hating that they’ll pay anyone to do it. — Joe Passafiume (@ReallyJoePass) December 23, 2019

Do you realize more people reply to your tweets than watch your show? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) December 23, 2019

Surreal is right.

Related: