Our apologies if this tweet gets cut off; in short, it’s a chart from Elizabeth Warren’s campaign website showing a breakdown of the 400 wealthiest Americans by race, but if you check out the key, there are only three races: black, white, and Latinx.

The Intercept’s Lee Fang wondered what happened to all of the wealthy Asian-Americans.

Trending

Why doesn’t white millionaire Elizabeth Warren drop out to make room for someone of color?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Asian AmericanblackchartElizabeth WarrenLatinxracewealthwhite