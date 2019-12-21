Our apologies if this tweet gets cut off; in short, it’s a chart from Elizabeth Warren’s campaign website showing a breakdown of the 400 wealthiest Americans by race, but if you check out the key, there are only three races: black, white, and Latinx.

equality is when the circles representing billionaires are racially diverse pic.twitter.com/aatBp4Qh4B — Official Ted Kaczynski VEVO (@nachdermas) December 21, 2019

The Intercept’s Lee Fang wondered what happened to all of the wealthy Asian-Americans.

I'm not sure how this list was compiled, but since there are several Asian Americans on the 400 wealthiest list in the US, it seems Elizabeth Warren's campaign lists them as "white" https://t.co/rJm2OATEE7 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2019

Shahid Khan is worth $7 billion+, owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is among the top 100 wealthiest people in the US. Why is the Warren campaign is calling him "white"? pic.twitter.com/Ty0gC20vJf — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2019

After this tweet, looks like Elizabeth Warren's campaign took down the infographic depicting Asian American billionaires as "white." Its no longer on her "wealth gap" website. https://t.co/jd7BxHeyTo — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 22, 2019

Misleading Warren campaign graphic on wealth inequality counted at least 14 Asian-American, Indian-American, Pakistani-American and Iranian-American billionaires as "white": https://t.co/DsL3P3ZT67 pic.twitter.com/PCecwbBShS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 22, 2019

This campaign is a mess — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 22, 2019

Seems just fine to me. — .💀.Badaisè (@DBadaise) December 22, 2019

My God I'm starting to wonder if Elizabeth Warren's staff secretly hate her and are sabotaging this dying campaign https://t.co/rG8WdMU9iW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 22, 2019

Why is this campaign so inept? Why? — Tom “Canvass With Me” Linguini (@CorbesTom) December 22, 2019

I have zero political experience. I'm pretty sure I could do a better job running Warren's campaign. So many self goals. — J. Marshall (@jeffmarshallep) December 22, 2019

😂 First Ed Buck, now this? — 🎅🎄 Deborah🎄🎅 (@debbiebeebs5115) December 22, 2019

Wow! Crazy how quickly things get taken down without any sort of public apology. — Mo Syed (@mosyednyc) December 22, 2019

Elizabeth Warren really can't afford another race controversy. This reflects so poorly on her team, wow. — Bridget (@brutal_bridget) December 22, 2019

Isn't the woke term "white adjacent " ? — Alex Simonelis (@alexsimonelis) December 22, 2019

“White adjacent predicated on financial indicators” would have been much better. Just needs nuance. — Mike D (@realMikeDollar) December 22, 2019

I would lay even odds that the staffer put this together didn't make a mistake, and did it intentionally. Among a certain class of minority activists, Asian Americans are white. — Malcolm Pine (@PineMalcolm) December 22, 2019

MSM are actively trying to say that Asian have white privilege for months now.

I think it was part of that, but they realised it's too extreme for a Presidential campaign to promote it. — rialitakias (@rialitakias) December 22, 2019

After all, Leftist Ideology gains 0 votes from successful groups or population. Their bait is to make failures believe they are victims.

If the target is successful they have nothing. — rialitakias (@rialitakias) December 22, 2019

I’ve never seen a group of people so obsessed with everyone’s skin color. Oh wait…🤔🤔🤔 — Joe McG (@JoeMcG1981) December 22, 2019

Why doesn’t white millionaire Elizabeth Warren drop out to make room for someone of color?

