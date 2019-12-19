As Twitchy reported early Thursday, a reporter for the Washington Post tweeted and then deleted a photo of her and others gathered around a restaurant dinner table captioned, “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team.” Congressional reporter Rachael Bade said she’d retweet the photo with a better caption.

The tweet caught the attention of at least one member of the Trump family who didn’t buy that it wasn’t partisan:

Ladies and gentlemen, the @WashingtonPost. This is “our” media in 2019… but don’t worry, they have an even lower approval rating than congress… #JournalismIsDead @JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/fDQ0Tf8QkN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 19, 2019

The Hill requested comment from the Washington Post, and here’s what they got:

A Washington Post spokesperson told The Hill that Bade was “off the clock” and wasn’t celebrating impeachment. “The reporter who sent out this ill-considered tweet was celebrating being off the clock after a long day covering impeachment,” the spokesperson said. “She wasn’t celebrating impeachment.”

She wasn’t celebrating impeachment, just wishing everyone “Merry Impeachment” from the staff while sharing some drinks with her colleagues. OK.

Comment to The Hill from the Washington Post: “The reporter who sent out this ill-considered tweet was celebrating being off the clock after a long day covering impeachment. She wasn’t celebrating impeachment.” https://t.co/Ug14YefnkD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 19, 2019

She wasn’t celebrating impeachment, just like the Democrats Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to shush for cheering after the impeachment vote weren’t celebrating impeachment … just the end of a long, somber, prayerful day at work.

It seems some people still aren’t convinced even after the statement:

Early yet, but I'm calling it. Tweet o' the day! — Kelly Quinn (@SenderaGypsy) December 19, 2019

"The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun" Jan 20, 2017 – Washington Post — The Duke of NY A#1 (@dave7zombie) December 19, 2019

OMG!! They truly think we’re buying that bs?! 😂 — Lorrie Harrington (@lorrie12000) December 19, 2019

Wonder how long it took to come up with that excuse — lodenscheistn (@lodenscheistn) December 19, 2019

They had to wait until @SpeakerPelosi refused any more questions on impeachment. Then she could approved the @wapo's press release. — Ben Aksar (@BenAksar) December 19, 2019

file that under "yeah didn't really happen" — ed walsh (@Dublinboki) December 19, 2019

Not believing that for a second, of course they were celebrating — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) December 19, 2019

Because everyone uses the hashtag #MerryImpeachmas when they drunk tweet at the local pub with co-workers — The Unknown Tweeter (@Javaman22) December 19, 2019

That's why they tweeted Merry Impeachmas…🙄 …also this (you) is why people hate the fake news — Kat 🇺🇸 #KAG ✝️ #Cult45 (@Welly_World) December 19, 2019

They also peed on my leg trying to tell me it was raining — Unwilling to Work (@SageMccallister) December 19, 2019

Nope. It was Merry Impeachmas!!! pic.twitter.com/VsWoWWc6vl — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) December 19, 2019

The WaPo should know that the cover-up is worse than the crime. — Tom Thurman (@JTomThurman1) December 19, 2019

Repeating the lie in other outlets doesn't do much to convince anyone. It just tarnishes the other outlets — Jim (@p1gvomit) December 19, 2019

two words: Merry. Impeachmas.

Two more words: Bull. Shit. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) December 19, 2019

That’s pure bs. Her tweet was very clear and had nothing to do with being off the clock. — Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) December 19, 2019

Off the clock is WP covering their own butts. — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts👌🏿 (@MRSpinkston85) December 19, 2019

Absolutely no doubt in our minds. I'm sure they were somber all night. — Chuck May (@Cmayscruz) December 19, 2019

No one believes this. Absolutely no one. — FNightingale (@FlorenceNRN) December 19, 2019

But the Washington Post said it was true.

