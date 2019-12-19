As Twitchy reported early Thursday, a reporter for the Washington Post tweeted and then deleted a photo of her and others gathered around a restaurant dinner table captioned, “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team.” Congressional reporter Rachael Bade said she’d retweet the photo with a better caption.

The tweet caught the attention of at least one member of the Trump family who didn’t buy that it wasn’t partisan:

The Hill requested comment from the Washington Post, and here’s what they got:

A Washington Post spokesperson told The Hill that Bade was “off the clock” and wasn’t celebrating impeachment.

“The reporter who sent out this ill-considered tweet was celebrating being off the clock after a long day covering impeachment,” the spokesperson said. “She wasn’t celebrating impeachment.”

She wasn’t celebrating impeachment, just wishing everyone “Merry Impeachment” from the staff while sharing some drinks with her colleagues. OK.

She wasn’t celebrating impeachment, just like the Democrats Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to shush for cheering after the impeachment vote weren’t celebrating impeachment … just the end of a long, somber, prayerful day at work.

It seems some people still aren’t convinced even after the statement:

Trending

But the Washington Post said it was true.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: celebratingill-consideredMerry Impeachmasoff the clockRachael BadeThe HillWashington Post