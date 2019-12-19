Not surprisingly, Rep. Adam Schiff bolted for the cameras as soon as the House voted to impeach President Trump and found an accommodating host in Rachel Maddow. Schiff, who likes to say he has concrete evidence of things, teased that he has some classified information that implicates Vice President Mike Pence in President Trump’s bribery of … um, extortion of … um, withholding of … abuse of power regarding Ukraine.

This is totally unexpected.

All they have to do is deliver those articles of impeachment to the Senate, have Trump impeached and removed from office, and then impeach and remove President Pence for knowing what President Trump was up to while he was abusing his power.

