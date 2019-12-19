Not surprisingly, Rep. Adam Schiff bolted for the cameras as soon as the House voted to impeach President Trump and found an accommodating host in Rachel Maddow. Schiff, who likes to say he has concrete evidence of things, teased that he has some classified information that implicates Vice President Mike Pence in President Trump’s bribery of … um, extortion of … um, withholding of … abuse of power regarding Ukraine.

Rep. Schiff said that he has evidence that Pence knew more about the Ukraine scheme than he has previously stated and the American people deserve to see the proof.https://t.co/DejZIX1Tlc via @politicususa — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 19, 2019

This is totally unexpected.

And the sham continues — commonsensical (@filterfreeme2) December 19, 2019

Are people still actually caring what Schiff says? I mean outside of the far-left Democrat base. Amazing! — Georgia Conservative (@GeorgiaConsrv72) December 19, 2019

Schiff also said he had and saw the evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Funny he never produced it. Schiff is nothing but a liar. — Linda V (@LLVEss) December 19, 2019

LOL They’re talking about impeaching Pence now. Yes, Dems, please PLEASE go down this never ending road. While they’re talking impeachment, Republicans will be winning seats. pic.twitter.com/VFFVBGRpyp — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 19, 2019

We heard from someone who wondered about this thing that guy was told by someone that we think might be relevant. Break out the tar and feathers — They call me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) December 19, 2019

You think we could convince some never trumpers to write a couple of think pieces about impeaching Pence, that could really get the ball rolling on ridding this awful evil from our government. — MSM Is Cancer (@spazzTeeBee) December 19, 2019

So I’m starting to see that the strategy is “smearing” and undermining those around 45 to create doubt—absent of any real evidence.. Zero points for style from the American judges, as to the execution of Schiff-to-Maddow-back to-Schiff narrative reveal though..@AlexaMRomero — hockeynuts (@hockeynuts) December 19, 2019

God how I pray they continue with this bullsh*t. It will be a massive landslide victory on Election 🗳 Day. — #SoftballDad🥎 (@ridenslideNY) December 19, 2019

They are literally trying to move down the succession line to Nancy Pelosi — Cody Barrett 🐻 (@huz03) December 19, 2019

Was the play all along. Pelosi in the White House. — ❌JustTellMetheRules🇺🇸❌ (@Peterman30062) December 19, 2019

Democrats want to install Pelosi as the unelected President. — Manny (@MannyLouQ) December 19, 2019

All they have to do is deliver those articles of impeachment to the Senate, have Trump impeached and removed from office, and then impeach and remove President Pence for knowing what President Trump was up to while he was abusing his power.

These people are unbelievable. — Birthright Boomer (@charlietrips) December 19, 2019

They should impeach the designated survivor while they’re at it 🤣🤣 — Victoria Tucker 💖💜💙 (@NameIsFun2Say) December 19, 2019

This is lookin' like a coup. — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) December 19, 2019

please tell me they are going down this hole. pic.twitter.com/BuEDlXLrRb — LT. COL. 30330 LOOK FAT (@BIGPOONTIME) December 19, 2019

Winning seats and confirming judges. — Melanie Sykes (@penguinm66) December 20, 2019

Absolute lunacy. Their TDS is off the damn scale! — Jaeger Sylva (@JaegerPony) December 19, 2019

I did not agree to my money being spent for this. I want my money back. They’ve all lost their flippin minds. — Krissy 🇺🇸 (@kmassey04) December 19, 2019

I called it last night! They're so predictable! — Leroy Brown (@Leroy_Brown7) December 19, 2019

Hey numb nuts. 25 million Evangelicals stayed home. Pence is your worse nightmare… — Gary Causer (@gary_causer) December 19, 2019

Oh yeah we forgot to mention, we have evidence on everyone. Doesn’t matter who. We’ve got the ability to accuse everyone of absolutely nothing. Sham impeachment. Pathetic coup. Drain it🇺🇸👊🏽🇺🇸👊🏽 — letsTalk (@letstalkfolks) December 19, 2019

We must impeach Trump, to allow us to impeach Pence, to allow us to impeach Kavanaugh, to allow us to impeach Gorsuch, before we can send to the Senate so they can install our selection for Emperor of the US. — Sheepdog Smokey (@PissedOffTexan7) December 19, 2019

