Fortunately, this news comes to us from the U.K., where, unfortunately, freedom of speech doesn’t have the constitutional protection it has here and PC culture has gone wild in London under Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Imagine: The White House Correspondents Association would have to warn its members not to refer to their annual dinner as “nerd prom,” and Best Buy would have to rebrand its army of “Geek Squad” members.

Dr. Sonja Falck claims calling someone 'nerd' or 'geek' should be a hate crime https://t.co/8IkcopgWOU pic.twitter.com/R1r8AcePos — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2019

Not only does Dr. Sonja Flack, a psychology lecturer at the University of East London, think that calling someone a nerd or a geek should be considered a hate crime; she insists there be legal consequences for anyone using the terms as a form of ridicule.

Should branding someone a 'nerd' be made a hate crime? Dr Sonja Falck thinks 'divisive and humiliating' anti-IQ insults can have negative effects that last a lifetime, while @Bobby_Seagull says the move would trivialise actual 'hate crimes' based on disability, race and gender. pic.twitter.com/4woAjRFJWf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 19, 2019

Fortunately, “Good Morning Britain,” the show that nearly got Piers Morgan investigated by the U.K. Office of Communications when he said he identified as a penguin, had on as a counterpoint mathematician and teacher and “proud geek” Bobby Seagull, who reminded the audience that many view the “geek” label as a badge of honor.

Falck doubled-down, though. The New York Post writes:

Still, Falck emphasized that “neurodiversity” — or the differences in people’s brains — “is an aspect of individual difference, which really ought to be recognized by society.” “If you look at those legislations that relate to hate crimes, hate crime is simply about somebody being targeted in a negative way for who they are,” she said. “And a person with a very high IQ who comes across in a different way often is targeted in that way. So I just think [it’s] an individual difference that should be respected.”

The U.K. is already terribly confused about what a “hate crime” is, and as Seagull pointed out, legislation would just trivialize real hate crimes. In Nottinghamshire, for example, police are directed to treat “wolf-whistling” in the street as a misogynist hate crime.

This is so stupid.

Ok nerd 🤪 — $K1LL 🇸🇻🇺🇸 (@sk1llmatic) December 19, 2019

Sounds like something a nerdy geek would say. — Jim Swarthout (@1Lost_Wizard) December 19, 2019

I think the ‘nerd’ and the ‘geek’ have taken ownership of these words, flipping from negative to positive. Geek chic is a ‘thing’, ppl want to be them now, if someone attempts to use that as an insult today it is laughable. It’s not ‘hate crime’, it’s a compliment! — PollyC (@eclairgirl) December 19, 2019

I call two of my daughters "nerds" and tell them not to change and they understand education works they don't complain and just get on with it two great daughters. — rod (@rod56731133) December 19, 2019

Seriously? Should we all just stop speaking? Its getting to a point now that everything we say is in some way offensive. Even things we do e.g clapping. I accept some words are offensive but its getting ridiculous now. Lets just not talk 🙊🤫 — Caroline-O8371 (@CO8371) December 19, 2019

Yes, universities are actually suggesting audiences use “jazz hands” rather than applaud and trigger those sensitive to loud sounds.

Always been proud to be called a nerd, didn’t realise I’ve been the victim of a hate crime all this time 😂 — △⃒⃘⚯͛ Cavley ✪‎ ⍟ (@ItsADogsLife92) December 19, 2019

These university types coming up with these ideas are some of the weirdest people on the planet. They should really get out more & mix with ordinary sane people. — Jay Scuba (@JayTeeDM) December 19, 2019

Calling her a Doctor should be a crime. — 🇺🇸 (@6badges) December 19, 2019

It's time to bring back the old adage, "Sticks and stones may break my bones…" and bring up people confident enough to understand that words are just words; the opinions of one person, don't amount to squat. — Dora Rettig (@DorieRettig) December 19, 2019

That’s the problem. We’ve raised an insecure, oversensitive generation desperate for constant praise and validation. — Matt Pizzano (@Pizzano_82) December 19, 2019

And for many nerds out there, “geek” is considered praise and validation.

PC culture is quite ridiculous. How about you call me whatever you like and I’ll call you whatever I like? If speech is free, I can counter your hatred with my own if necessary. — Clayton Sterling (@Claytoncyre) December 19, 2019

Fine… I'll go back to "dweeb". — 🎄 Tinsel Trish 🎄 (@wtffiles) December 19, 2019

Tell Dr. Falck that if this is a hate crime, then everything & nothing is a hate crime. Why do we care what she thinks anyway? — I’m Tired (@awskaggs) December 19, 2019

Mimes, beware. Once they've silenced all speech, they're coming for you. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSaid) December 19, 2019

We don’t know what’s going on across the pond, but they can keep it there.

