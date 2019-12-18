It’s official: the House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump — which is no surprise, considering how partisan this whole debacle has been. This fulfills the dream of many Democrats since the day Trump was elected, but now what? We have the possibility of the House monkeying around and withholding the articles of impeachment rather than passing them on to the Senate so the president could be acquitted.

If the articles do go to the Senate, a lot of people have been suggesting that the Senate bypass witnesses altogether and just vote the thing down rather than give it any legitimacy by furthering the process. And as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reminded them, it was the job of the House to come up with enough compelling evidence to convince the Senate, and if they failed at that, it’s on them — it’s not the Senate’s job to investigate.

At 8:24 PM with fewer than 30 seconds remaining in the vote on Article I of the resolution to impeach the yeas hit 216. — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) December 19, 2019

BREAKING: Pres. Donald Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The Senate will decide if he will be removed from office. https://t.co/765iotpal3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/V8TI2rypMV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 19, 2019

Only two Democrats voted nay on Article 1, while only one Republican voted Yea.

This is interesting:

Wow Tulsi Gabbard Voted Present on #Trump Impeachment, Breaking with Democrats (CNN). — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 19, 2019

We’ll update this post when the vote on the second article is complete.