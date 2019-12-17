It was just a day ago when we did a post showing video of people literally lined up around the block Monday morning to apply for driver’s licenses, now that illegal immigrants in New York State are allowed to apply.

On Tuesday, New Jersey’s state Senate and Assembly approved a bill that would allow illegals to obtain driver’s licenses, and the cheers in the statehouse were deafening.

Hundreds of illegal-immigrants celebrate a New Jersey law that allows them to obtain driver's licenses. 🎥: @CosechaMovement pic.twitter.com/yzA2T9mNdX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 17, 2019

We haven’t heard cheers like that since Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a late-term abortion bill into law.

Lines snaked around buildings as illegal immigrants applied for drivers licenses and identification cards.https://t.co/VpvN8xsmbk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 17, 2019

Drivers licenses means easy illegal voting. FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN AN ELECTION: instituted by the Democrat Party. — CK❌NotaBot! (@ckp305) December 17, 2019

Hey I found the foreign election interference. — pp (@goodideahaver) December 17, 2019

The Democrats have decided that they will just pretend that illegal immigration doesn't exist so they can give them driver's licenses and register them to vote. They need people reliant on government handouts for their "tax and spend" vote buying schemes to work. — Rusty Halberd (@rusty_halberd) December 17, 2019

Total Mockery — #caztech (@cdtmgr7733) December 17, 2019

After spending hours at the drivers license bureau, with papers proving who I am for Real ID, they pull this? Real ID is the fiasco of America now that illegals can get a license by just showing what? A forged paper from Honduras? — FloraMacMiniz3 (@FMiniz3) December 17, 2019

“If you want more of something, subsidize it; if you want less of something, tax it.” Ronald Reagan We’re subsidizing the hell out of illegal immigration…. — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) December 17, 2019

And oh boy am I sick of it. — Susan (@TXLS10) December 17, 2019

The inmates are running the asylum. — Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) December 17, 2019

At this point they are setting asylum on fire. — Adam Markowski (@AdamMarkowski) December 18, 2019

I can’t think of any other country, that would allow something like that to happen! A slap in the face of every law abiding citizen. — M.Eng. Dr. Attila Schnapka (@AttilaSn) December 17, 2019

Now tell them that once they get a drivers license, we will bring back the selective service draft. They will be gone with the wind……………………. — In God We Trust ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LoveMyLordGod) December 17, 2019

At least we'll have their addresses so ICE doesn't have to go searching for them. — IsSherryLong (@IsSherryLong1) December 17, 2019

What are they chanting at the end of the clip? — Name (@ladybug1776) December 17, 2019

They are chanting “sí se pudo”. An Obama slogan “yes, we can” but in past tense. — Extraterrestrial Death (@w1lp34) December 17, 2019

Truly amazed. — Verna Smith (@VernaPolitics) December 17, 2019

This Is @california.

They can't accept that even if 10 million illegal aliens register & vote in these left states, only the Electoral College guarantees a @POTUS win. Once this @POTUS confirms only legal residents in the national census & approves #VoterID these events will end. — Jay Knight (@FutureSpecOps) December 17, 2019

And yet the Dems keep insisting how difficult it is for some people to get identification so they can vote…. — Stephanie Raymond (@ChillOnTheRocks) December 17, 2019

We can’t have voter ID because it’s racist, even if it’s free and available at any BMV — it’s still too much of a hurdle to get one.

Don’t get it. When I go to get a license, I have to show birth certificate 2 bills with my address and social security card🤔 — Ann tasker (@Annhelena3) December 17, 2019

I went also and the DMV employee said I had to have a Birth Certificate, proof of address, social security card, marriage license and because of my divorce and remarried my divorce papers. She said this was implemented in all states.😡 — EMLevi (@6precepts) December 17, 2019

I'm sure they're all going to follow the law on getting insurance. — 🇺🇸 Meatball 1of2 (@NMthe3rd) December 17, 2019

I can feel my insurance bill going up — Just Mike 🇺🇸 (@MikeInStAug) December 17, 2019

Last year here in NY, I was hit in my car by an illegal that had Virginia plates, She had no license, no insurance. She said it was her cousins car. It was a brand new Honda. My insurance said, they can't even try and go after them. Just a hassle. — THE GHOST💎 (@sweatyghost) December 17, 2019

Happened to my daughter in Texas. — Susan (@TXLS10) December 17, 2019

Can we get some ICE buses over there, pronto! — The humongus 🙂 (@Garcia8Nel) December 17, 2019

An entire room full of illegal immigrants and not an ICE agent in sight. — Dale (@freeburlington) December 17, 2019

Wait..all I've heard for weeks now is NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW… come on man.. — Kristine Odom (@Floridahomelife) December 18, 2019

We were assured that illegal immigrants were all “living in the shadows,” so who are all these people in the video?

