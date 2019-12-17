It was just a day ago when we did a post showing video of people literally lined up around the block Monday morning to apply for driver’s licenses, now that illegal immigrants in New York State are allowed to apply.

On Tuesday, New Jersey’s state Senate and Assembly approved a bill that would allow illegals to obtain driver’s licenses, and the cheers in the statehouse were deafening.

We haven’t heard cheers like that since Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a late-term abortion bill into law.

We can’t have voter ID because it’s racist, even if it’s free and available at any BMV — it’s still too much of a hurdle to get one.

We were assured that illegal immigrants were all “living in the shadows,” so who are all these people in the video?

