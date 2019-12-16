As Twitchy reported Saturday, the #WhitePower hashtag was the top trending topic on Twitter for a while after a tweet made the rounds showing a still frame of a cadet making an “OK” sign with his hand on camera at the Army-Navy game.

By Saturday night, spokespersons from West Point and Annapolis told reporters they were aware of it and were looking into it. Meanwhile, a lot of people said it looked like they were just playing the “circle game.”

Now it’s Monday night, and CBS Evening News is on top of the story.

What CBS News’ tweet doesn’t mention is that even the ADL, in its listing of the OK hand gesture among hate symbols, says “caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use.”

Trending

CBS News reports:

While the gesture can be used to signal a racist message, it also has more benign interpretations. Aside for meaning “OK,” the gesture is also sometimes used as a part of the “circle game” where the hand sign is made below someone’s waist and — if another person looks at it — the person making the symbol gets to punch whoever looks.

A Cubs fan in May was permanently banned from Wrigley Field following a similar incident. A fan flashed the gesture behind Doug Glanville, who was reporting from a spot in the stands.

“Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field,” Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said, following the incident.

We’re surprised they haven’t doxxed anyone over this yet.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AnnapolisCadetCBS Evening NewsCircle GameinvestigationNaval AcademyWest Pointwhite power