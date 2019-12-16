As Twitchy reported Saturday, the #WhitePower hashtag was the top trending topic on Twitter for a while after a tweet made the rounds showing a still frame of a cadet making an “OK” sign with his hand on camera at the Army-Navy game.

As far as I can tell, this is the tweet which sparked this story. https://t.co/jpGnkFIEmZ — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 15, 2019

By Saturday night, spokespersons from West Point and Annapolis told reporters they were aware of it and were looking into it. Meanwhile, a lot of people said it looked like they were just playing the “circle game.”

Now it’s Monday night, and CBS Evening News is on top of the story.

The media tries to ruin people recreationally. This is day 3 of trying to destroy the lives of these cadets for playing the circle game. https://t.co/fUZ2hqHsGB — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 17, 2019

What CBS News’ tweet doesn’t mention is that even the ADL, in its listing of the OK hand gesture among hate symbols, says “caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use.”

They’ll tell you they’re not a monolith. But somehow run the same stories with the same angles 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) December 17, 2019

Absolutely. They do it for sport and wonder why we hate their gd guts. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) December 17, 2019

CBS News reports:

While the gesture can be used to signal a racist message, it also has more benign interpretations. Aside for meaning “OK,” the gesture is also sometimes used as a part of the “circle game” where the hand sign is made below someone’s waist and — if another person looks at it — the person making the symbol gets to punch whoever looks. A Cubs fan in May was permanently banned from Wrigley Field following a similar incident. A fan flashed the gesture behind Doug Glanville, who was reporting from a spot in the stands. “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field,” Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said, following the incident.

Stop with the fake news. — erik willey (@erikwill) December 16, 2019

You people are all lunatics. So far this story and the angst about the Richard Jewell flick has gotten more oxygen than the Jersey City shootings. Great job firefighters. — drew breakey (@drewbreakey) December 17, 2019

“To many the sign means ok?!” FFS, to EVERYONE except a few radical shit-stirrers! This is ridiculous and for you to continue giving legs to this nonsense is irresponsible. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) December 17, 2019

Could anything be more stupid? Good grief. The ok 👌🏻 hand gesture is just that. The left decided it was a racist thing about a year ago. Everything’s racist according to the left. How dumb. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) December 17, 2019

A 4chan prank turned into a phony hate symbol. Liberals really will fall for just about anything. P.S. it was the Circle Game they were playing. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 16, 2019

What a f$&king joke. Slandering these patriots to push an agenda is an absolute disgrace. And why? Because they cheered for their Commander-in-Chief? This country is doomed. — leafscaptain27 (@nardone01) December 17, 2019

Still running with this, huh? — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 17, 2019

Delete your account if this is what you call news. — Your Mom Drinks w/ Me (@wilkins21) December 17, 2019

We’re surprised they haven’t doxxed anyone over this yet.

