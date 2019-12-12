Cam Edwards, editor of Twitchy sister-site Bearing Arms, has a story out of Illinois where a woman shot her abusive ex in self-defense and ended up behind bars facing a felony charge while her abuser is back on the street.

Edwards reports:

A woman in Decatur, Illinois who shot her ex in self-defense after he attacked her in her vehicle is now behind bars on $75,000 bond, while her abuser is already back out on the streets.

According to the Herald-Review newspaper, police say the woman was defending herself when she fired the shot from her legally owned firearm, but because she doesn’t have a concealed carry license, she’s now facing a felony charge.

The Herald-Review reported that the woman “had several injuries to her face from the man battering her while she was inside of her vehicle.”

Now she’s facing a felony and being held on $75,000 bond, not for the shooting, but “for lack of a concealed carry license.” Meanwhile, her abuser is free on $10,000 bond.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cam Edwardsconcealed carrydana loeschdomestic abusefelonygun controlself-defense