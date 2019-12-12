Cam Edwards, editor of Twitchy sister-site Bearing Arms, has a story out of Illinois where a woman shot her abusive ex in self-defense and ended up behind bars facing a felony charge while her abuser is back on the street.

An IL woman shot her ex in self-defense as he was beating her, but she's being held on $75k bond and facing a felony because she doesn't have a carry license. Meanwhile, her abuser posted $10k bond and is back on the street.

#SelfDefenseIsAHumanRighthttps://t.co/eZSMOHJGiw — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 12, 2019

Edwards reports:

A woman in Decatur, Illinois who shot her ex in self-defense after he attacked her in her vehicle is now behind bars on $75,000 bond, while her abuser is already back out on the streets. According to the Herald-Review newspaper, police say the woman was defending herself when she fired the shot from her legally owned firearm, but because she doesn’t have a concealed carry license, she’s now facing a felony charge.

The Herald-Review reported that the woman “had several injuries to her face from the man battering her while she was inside of her vehicle.”

Now she’s facing a felony and being held on $75,000 bond, not for the shooting, but “for lack of a concealed carry license.” Meanwhile, her abuser is free on $10,000 bond.

Good job gun control advocates! Your proposals worked, the bad victim is in jail and the innocent woman-beater is back on the streets. https://t.co/Hr1gjpMnAp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 12, 2019

“Doesn’t have a carry license.” I thought the Constitution was a carry license. — Peter Morlock Jr. (@PeterMorlockJr) December 12, 2019

This is how they want it. — Dan Haught (@D_Haught) December 12, 2019

It’s very telling that the normal outrage mob that fill up your replies aren’t replying to this. — Johnathon doe (@Johnathondoe13) December 12, 2019

Calling all feminists… — Mike Russo (@mike_mikerusso) December 12, 2019

That's pretty much how it would work in Canada. My guns are required to be locked up so thoroughly that my girlfriend would never be able to use one in self defense. She'd be a victim and the media over here would blame me for having guns in the house. — Sync (@CanuckSync) December 12, 2019

Bullies are the biggest supporters of gun control. In my experience it is usually the jerks that want people disarmed for fear that their mouth or actions of bullying might get them shot or killed. Samuel Colt said it best, "the gun is the great equalizer". — Kodai Okuda (@KodaiOkuda) December 12, 2019

Leftist's actions on gun control was never about guns or saving lives. It is about power. The insatiable lust for absolute power drives everything leftists do, and only from that perspective do all their actions begin to make sense. — TiredTiredTired (@jgvarner57) December 12, 2019

Wow. What a freakin’ joke. — Christopher Tuttle (@cjmtuttle) December 12, 2019

Gun control is anti-woman. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 12, 2019

Wait. I found her carry license. pic.twitter.com/I2jHPc0Fbz — Matt (@1manstweets) December 12, 2019

the law functioning as it was designed to do, whether proponents admit it or not. gun control creates victims and new classes of criminal. — the dude abides (@trashdnscattrd) December 12, 2019

That's the problem with our justice system. The criminal has more rights than victims and people wonder why people take the law into their own hands. I will be praying for justice for this woman. — Alan Avery (@AlanAavery38) December 12, 2019

This is just so wrong on so many levels — Mike Claus Santa's twin brother! MERRY CHRISTMAS! (@mudflap54) December 12, 2019

Wait. You can't even have a gun in your home without a carry license!? — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 12, 2019

Here you need a FOID to own a gun, or even purchase ammo. But in this story she wasn't in her home, she was in her vehicle. So even though she had a valid FOID, she needed a separate carry license. — Daejuan Jacobs (@fractalcomic) December 12, 2019

It’s pitiful — HolyCow (@john330psalm139) December 12, 2019

What's even more pitiful is how they determined she was "carrying" her firearm and not "transporting" it before the shooting occurred. But in Illinois defending yourself isn't a human right — Daejuan Jacobs (@fractalcomic) December 12, 2019

As far as I'm concerned the 2A is all she needs. The NRA should get involved. Unfortunately the only way this stupid law is overturned is if she's convicted and then the conviction overturned via constitutional challenge. That would create new precedent — BWilly02 (@bwilly02) December 12, 2019

