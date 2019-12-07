As Twitchy reported, three people at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla., were shot and killed by a Saudi soldier Friday.

The AP corrected the tweet to confirm it might have been earlier in the week, but according to a U.S. official, it happened. The AP reports:

The Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a U.S. naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

One of the three students who attended the dinner party videotaped outside the building while the shooting was taking place at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal authorities. Two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said.

The official said 10 Saudi students were being held on the base Saturday while several others were unaccounted for.

We’re going to guess that everyone at the dinner party was a Saudi who was receiving military training along with the killer.

The story does say that 10 Saudi students are being held at the base.

Yes, one videotaping the shooting and two others watching from a nearby car.

This is obviously a much bigger story, and Saudi Arabia has some explaining to do if even more soldiers were complicit.

