As Twitchy reported, three people at a naval base in Pensacola, Fla., were shot and killed by a Saudi soldier Friday.

And here’s the part where they’ll claim he was mentally ill and not an Islamist terrorist:

A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings. https://t.co/gZzeVS9qfk — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2019

The AP corrected the tweet to confirm it might have been earlier in the week, but according to a U.S. official, it happened. The AP reports:

The Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a U.S. naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday. One of the three students who attended the dinner party videotaped outside the building while the shooting was taking place at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal authorities. Two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said. The official said 10 Saudi students were being held on the base Saturday while several others were unaccounted for.

We’re going to guess that everyone at the dinner party was a Saudi who was receiving military training along with the killer.

This is insane. FL Naval base shooter "hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings" https://t.co/HQ0TUjdw4S pic.twitter.com/FodxxgumLa — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) December 7, 2019

Why were Saudi students there in the first place? — Lets just buy the Lakers! (@CreedzThoughts) December 7, 2019

We trade and do joint training and classes with "allies." And they were our "allies" who were receiving flight training. — RealRick (@darkcuriou) December 7, 2019

A terrorist attack. That’s what this was, and why they will try and ignore it now. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 7, 2019

You know there were liberals out there praying the shooter would be a lone white supremacist to maintain their narrative.

And nobody felt the need to say something!!!!???? — Sharon Krieg 🔥 (@krieg_sharon) December 7, 2019

Everyone who attended that party should be taken in for questioning. — J.P. Whippersnapper (@HuffPoDotcom) December 7, 2019

Who attended this party and are they being investigated? — Jennifer Winton Edmunson (@jenwined) December 7, 2019

So, did we take the party attendees into custody? — Manny Laureano (@MrPrincetrumpet) December 7, 2019

The story does say that 10 Saudi students are being held at the base.

“He says authorities tell him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place. He says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for” JFC this story is just beginning. — 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐨 (@SayHeading) December 7, 2019

Everyone who attended should be rounded up and deported if not a citizen, and put on a watch list either way. — Thomas "Boston" Corbett (@E_LeClaire) December 7, 2019

I’m so glad he was killed. Now @fbi @WhiteHouse @CIA @RepMattGaetz @POTUS send these other guys that were at the “dinner party” to their new residence, Guantanamo Bay detention camp….and make sure they can NEVER be released! — Dawn Lightsey (@DawnsKiss) December 7, 2019

So three others were also in vicinity of attack so obviously knew it imminent, did nothing to stop it. They need to be charged — Arcanjel (@bstnboy) December 7, 2019

Yes, one videotaping the shooting and two others watching from a nearby car.

Mental illness in 3,2,1 — JoustingJim #LeaveAlliance 🇬🇧 (@JoustingJim) December 7, 2019

#diversity is our strength Repeat that lie until you die. — Sally (@pixiSally) December 7, 2019

This is sickening and definitely an act of terrorism — Carol Thomas (@CarolTh97733161) December 7, 2019

Hot take here, but can we please stop training Saudis to fly planes. Obviously we can't vet them properly, to the extent that one committed an act of terrorism while the others watched and one recorded. Obviously they aren't "sending us their best" — Attis Nihilisticles 4 President (@ANihilisticles) December 7, 2019

This is absolutely sickening. I certainly hope some action is taken on this ASAP. — Sharon Millican (@SharOmill) December 7, 2019

It's time that Trump steps up and actually takes action. I'm tired of the Saudis always apologizing while their citizens keep killing Americans. — Carlos Rosado (@crosado1968) December 7, 2019

This is obviously a much bigger story, and Saudi Arabia has some explaining to do if even more soldiers were complicit.

