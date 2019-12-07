A lot of people on Capitol Hill were surprised to find when Rep. Adam Schiff released the House Intelligence Committee’s report on the impeachment inquiry that Schiff had obtained the phone records of his colleague Rep. Devin Nunes and published them in the report, along with the call records of other people, such as one of Nunes’ staff members and a former staff member.

Nunes told “Fox and Friends” that he finally had time to go through his call records, and he says they don’t match what Schiff and the Democrats put in their report. That’s not that hard to believe, seeing how Schiff has used an iron first to determine what information goes public and what stays in his bunker, but here’s Nunes:

Nunes on Fox News this morning: "I [went] through all my phone records, and I can tell you, my phone records do not match what Schiff and the Democrats put in [their] report." https://t.co/9Ligno6K2W — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 7, 2019

We said we doubted it would go anywhere, but Sen. Lindsey Graham recently received a request to subpoena the call records of Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as the attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower, Mark Zaid.

