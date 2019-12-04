As we found out Tuesday afternoon when Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee Democrats released their 300-page impeachment inquiry report, it turned out that Schiff had subpoenaed the call records of Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the committee, Nunes staffer Derek Harvey, journalist John Solomon, Rudy Giuliani, and others.

1) Still waiting for my fellow members of the media to express their deep outrage and alarm that Intelligence Chair Schiff snooped thru and published phone records of member of the free press. The silence is deafening. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 4, 2019

Now Republican Rep. Jim Banks has written a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asking him to subpoena some phone records himself:

Colleague Mike Emanuel obtains letter from GOP IN Rep Banks to Senate Judiciary Cmte Graham, asking him to subpoena call records of Democrats & counsel for the whistleblower. Wants phone records of Schiff, Joe Biden & Hunter Biden. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

🚨BREAKING🚨 In a letter sent today, Rep. Jim Banks has asked Sen. Lindsey Graham to subpoena AT&T for the call records of Rep. Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as the attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower, Mark Zaid — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2019

Looks like we might have to wait for the Senate trial to hear from Joe and Hunter Biden and Schiff about Ukraine quid pro quo and the whistleblower.

