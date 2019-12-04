As we found out Tuesday afternoon when Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee Democrats released their 300-page impeachment inquiry report, it turned out that Schiff had subpoenaed the call records of Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the committee, Nunes staffer Derek Harvey, journalist John Solomon, Rudy Giuliani, and others.

Now Republican Rep. Jim Banks has written a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asking him to subpoena some phone records himself:

The only problem? Most people doubt that anything is going to happen.

Looks like we might have to wait for the Senate trial to hear from Joe and Hunter Biden and Schiff about Ukraine quid pro quo and the whistleblower.

