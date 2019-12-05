We’ll credit Adam Schiff for two things: first, he’s been so busy trying to impeach President Trump that he probably didn’t have time to read the New York Times article to which he linked, and second, the New York Times makes it especially difficult to find out what they mean by “tightening work requirements.” They managed to talk to “the vice president for food assistance policy at the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities,” though and get a good quote.

Trump is seeking to kick millions of families and children off food assistance. Meanwhile, he's preparing to send another $14 billion to big agribusinesses to offset the damage from his trade war. His values are clear: Welfare for corporations. Hunger for American families. https://t.co/v0VAR8ZC8X — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 5, 2019

OK, so here’s our problem. Schiff says “seeking to kick millions of families and children off food assistance,” when the headline clearly states that “nearly 700,000” people would be off the program. That’s not millions.

Our other problem: he specifically states “families and children.” Does he even have any idea what he’s talking about?

It only covers people 18-49 years old without dependent children If the area’s unemployment rate exceeds 6% ,no one is removed from the program. — SpaceGhost (@Deathmetalpat) December 6, 2019

Again, try finding that in the New York Times article.

Parents with children will not lose assistance, or the elderly. — Candy Robinson (@CandyRobinson18) December 6, 2019

You. Are. A. Liar. ~It specifically excludes the disabled.

~It specifically excludes anyone under 18.

~It specifically excludes anyone with dependent children. Now, YOU explain why someone who is able bodied should not be required to work in exchange for the benefit. https://t.co/fnyNAp5Qqr — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 5, 2019

After you exclude the elderly, the disabled, those under 18, anyone with a dependent child, and those working that still need assistance, who are you left with, @RepAdamSchiff? You lie like a fucking rug and with such ease. It's stunning. — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 5, 2019

Only a putz like Schiff could butcher clearly articulated facts. Either no conscience or suffers from cognitive slippage and/or selective perception. Per WSJ, only an est of 688,000 able bodied, childless adults ages 18-49 will be affected.#thisguyneedsashrink — reggiedunlop (@reggied38537101) December 5, 2019

From what I understand it's single adults without children and you only have to have worked 3 months out of the past 3 years…. Aka get off your lazy ass and get a job. — Fidel Cashflow (@HotDiggity12) December 6, 2019

Liar. Only Healthy individuals with no dependents https://t.co/LcRHDOOvwk — Lady Scott Praying 🙏🙏🇺🇸👣👣📖🐕🐈🐮🐮⛪🌠MAGA🌠 (@LadyScott14) December 5, 2019

If his lips are moving, or fingers are typing, you can bet he’s lying. — Pixie 🦃 ss (@pixiejss) December 5, 2019

I thought Twitter was banning the #propaganda accounts but Schiff is still here. — ❌ Lt Col Cult45 ™️ ❌ (@BayouDeplorable) December 6, 2019

For what it’s worth, here’s what the Times means by tightening work requirements:

Right now, in a state without a waiver, able-bodied adults without children cannot receive food stamps for more than three months during a 36-month period without working or participating in a work program. States can grant waivers to areas that have insufficient jobs or a 24-month average unemployment rate that is at least 20 percent above the national average. Under the rule, effective April 1, 2020, an area eligible for a waiver would have to have a 24-month average unemployment rate that is not only 20 percent above the national average but also at least 6 percent.

“Hunger for American families.”

