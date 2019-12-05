We’ll credit Adam Schiff for two things: first, he’s been so busy trying to impeach President Trump that he probably didn’t have time to read the New York Times article to which he linked, and second, the New York Times makes it especially difficult to find out what they mean by “tightening work requirements.” They managed to talk to “the vice president for food assistance policy at the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities,” though and get a good quote.

OK, so here’s our problem. Schiff says “seeking to kick millions of families and children off food assistance,” when the headline clearly states that “nearly 700,000” people would be off the program. That’s not millions.

Our other problem: he specifically states “families and children.” Does he even have any idea what he’s talking about?

Again, try finding that in the New York Times article.

For what it’s worth, here’s what the Times means by tightening work requirements:

Right now, in a state without a waiver, able-bodied adults without children cannot receive food stamps for more than three months during a 36-month period without working or participating in a work program. States can grant waivers to areas that have insufficient jobs or a 24-month average unemployment rate that is at least 20 percent above the national average.

Under the rule, effective April 1, 2020, an area eligible for a waiver would have to have a 24-month average unemployment rate that is not only 20 percent above the national average but also at least 6 percent.

“Hunger for American families.”

