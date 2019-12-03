The Salvation Army has already been so badly tainted by bad-faith accusations of homophobia (it’s a Christian organization, after all) that even the Chick-fil-A Foundation has decided to funnel its charitable donations elsewhere. And, of course, Chick-fil-A has been on the progressives’ hit list ever since its founder said he was “guilty as charged” of “supporting the “biblical definition of the family unit.”

So imagine the outrage when Out managed to find a photo of 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg ringing the bell at a Salvation Army donation kettle. We’ve written before about how Buttigieg is often accused of being the wrong kind of gay, and this just proves it.

Out reports:

It’s nice to see politicians using their platforms to give back to their communities during the holiday season — except when they do it with organizations that historically exclude LGBTQ+ people.

The same day news broke that Kamala Harris would be dropping out of the presidential race, 2017 photos resurfaced of fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg spotted outside South Bend, Indiana restaurant PEGGS. Buttigieg was there for the Red Kettle Ring Off, during which local public officials collect donations for the Salvation Army — something he’s apparently been doing for years. He also held a mayoral event at a Salvation Army center in South Bend last year.

