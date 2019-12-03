The Salvation Army has already been so badly tainted by bad-faith accusations of homophobia (it’s a Christian organization, after all) that even the Chick-fil-A Foundation has decided to funnel its charitable donations elsewhere. And, of course, Chick-fil-A has been on the progressives’ hit list ever since its founder said he was “guilty as charged” of “supporting the “biblical definition of the family unit.”

So imagine the outrage when Out managed to find a photo of 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg ringing the bell at a Salvation Army donation kettle. We’ve written before about how Buttigieg is often accused of being the wrong kind of gay, and this just proves it.

The “Buttigieg is the wrong kind of gay” attacks from progressives remain the absolute wildest nonsense of this campaign pic.twitter.com/9Wq8gPI4zx — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 3, 2019

If Buttigieg will LITERALLY collect money for the poor alongside Christians there is no telling what he’d do as president. I’M SHAKING. Progressives are right: charity must be destroyed before it spreads. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 3, 2019

Out reports:

It’s nice to see politicians using their platforms to give back to their communities during the holiday season — except when they do it with organizations that historically exclude LGBTQ+ people. The same day news broke that Kamala Harris would be dropping out of the presidential race, 2017 photos resurfaced of fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg spotted outside South Bend, Indiana restaurant PEGGS. Buttigieg was there for the Red Kettle Ring Off, during which local public officials collect donations for the Salvation Army — something he’s apparently been doing for years. He also held a mayoral event at a Salvation Army center in South Bend last year.

Lol. Just look at this complete monster. LOOK AT HIM. pic.twitter.com/HKMdAsm9LX — Nicholas Clairmont (@NickClairmont1) December 3, 2019

If I didn’t know any better I’d say they were homophobic. — Charles Evans Boo (@u_mynameis) December 3, 2019

If you fail their moral purity tests, it doesn’t matter what you do. You could give your entire live savings to charity, they’ll still call you a Nazi — Unknown 💤 (@BeardedCaviar) December 4, 2019

OMFG “photos surfaced” of Mayor Pete standing in the cold asking for money for those in need and this is a freaking oppo dump?! People have lost their damn minds. https://t.co/opRmaONtU0 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 3, 2019

I’m sad to report I searched for other tweets about the out story on Pete’s problematic volunteer work assuming everyone would be mocking it and…well…serenity now pic.twitter.com/ZktwRpxP5S — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 3, 2019

Taking food away from the poor to own the Evangelicals. — William Allison (@WilliamAllison) December 3, 2019

They don’t refuse services to LGBT individuals, they don’t donate to anti-gay affiliated groups. I don’t see a problem. — Cullen (@cullend) December 3, 2019

The cannibalism of the outrageously far left is disturbing. — Rudy Harris (@t0eknife) December 3, 2019

But…he’s gay? How could this happen? — Chris Dolbow (@dolbow) December 3, 2019

Chief Homophobe *checks notes* Pete Buttigieg strikes again — Ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐲🚀🇬🇧🌎 (@BenjaminoKnobi) December 3, 2019

This article literally outlines all the ways the @SalvationArmyUS is adapting but apparently the author feels that you can never evolve. The left loves destroying their own arguments for change — General Cringe (@cringe_general) December 3, 2019

Oh no he’s helping the needy. That bastard. — Daniel Moore (@Castigear) December 4, 2019

There is a very large segment of the gay community that are militant and insane. — Just My Thoughts (@JustMyOpinions4) December 3, 2019

This is what it looks like when the monster turns on you. https://t.co/F3swphbRms — BT (@back_ttys) December 3, 2019

Maybe you should call out the lunatics in your party who demonize the Salvation Army before they turn on you. — BT (@back_ttys) December 3, 2019

