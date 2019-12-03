Hillary Clinton probably did a lot to sink her campaign when she took the bold move of taking her “enemies” and sorting them into “baskets of deplorables” — not the best way to win over Republicans or Independents, probably.

Pete Buttigieg, who is having a very serious problem attracting African Americans to his campaign, sort of took the same strategy, repeating his theory that anyone who supported Donald Trump was racist, or at best, jut looking the other way and ignoring his racism.

The term “white supremacist” is thrown around so casually now it’s hardly shocking to hear, but here’s Buttigieg calling Trump supporters either racist or complicit in racism.

Here's Pete Buttigieg today accusing nearly 63 million Trump voters of being racist "Anyone who supported this President is at best looking the other way on racism, at best." pic.twitter.com/Fo9ZibOkSO — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 3, 2019

Dana Loesch has written a great piece at her website chronicling Buttigieg’s problems with black voters — remember when his campaign used a stock photo from Kenya to promote his Frederick Douglass Plan for Black America?

Loesch also posted a thread spelling out Buttigieg’s multiple fumbles on race:

According to @PeteButtigieg , Democrats who were good enough to pull the lever for the Bill Clinton, for Al Gore, for Obama suddenly are racists because they didn’t vote for the elderly white woman in 2016. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 3, 2019

Trump didn’t just brand a new crop of Republican voters, he won over Democrats in blue areas because he spoke about the issues that affect their day to day lives, not about pronouns, bathrooms, and virtue signaling. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 3, 2019

For Buttigieg to say this — he’s really saying “people who think differently than I do on the economy, foreign policy believe that some people are more reddemable than others because of skin color.” It’s a heinous accusation that betrays the faith he claims. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 3, 2019

Ultimately, Buttigieg is himself using race to appeal to a demo with which he’s struggling (his term as mayor particularly). By bearing false witness he hopes to use the actual emotional pain it brings for his benefit. By all means mayor, cite me the Scripture for this. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 3, 2019

I don't really appreciate anyone that doesn't know me calling me anything other than stranger and I'm not alone so while this person is probably not going to admit he is making a big mistake with his rhetoric the consequences will become evident soon enough. — Mark Summerfield (@reefhound) December 3, 2019

That rich coming from the guy who has zero African American support because he himself is accused of being a racist. Democrats….always have been and always will be the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation and the KKK. — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) December 3, 2019

He just insulted so many people, does anyone even know how to capaign anymore? In the past they used to try and change voters minds, now they just insult and degrade you if you didn't vote they way they wanted you to. — Rus Reck (@fishslayer01) December 3, 2019

This strategy worked well for Hillary. — Geoff Druin (@GustGeoff) December 3, 2019

It’s amazing. Saying something untrue AND purposefully alienating half of the voting nation. Well done, Buttaboob. — Buffalobirdie (@jcox713) December 3, 2019

Thanks. I have grandchildren who are part African American, part Indian (even more than Elizabeth Warren), and part Norwegian. I’m a Trump supporter and I apologize for my prejudice against the Norwegian portion. Mayor Pete just pandering. — Mallory Gayle Holm (@MGH_KetoPA) December 3, 2019

Democrats would just fade out if they couldn’t use the word RACISM. They are the most racist people in our country!! — Cathy Gibbs (@cathygibbs53) December 3, 2019

That's all they got. — Pants (@pants2589) December 3, 2019

As many have pointed out today, the next Democratic debate will be all white people. Racist!

So, accusing them of looking the other way on racism, and not of racism. Meaning your claim is hyperbole and inaccurate. — Patterico (@Patterico) December 3, 2019

and any Mayor not holding their police accountable for killing unarmed Black residents is looking the other way on racism, at best. — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) December 3, 2019

That's quite rich, coming from the man who showed ZERO empathy to his own South Bend African American community when Eric Logan was killed by police, fired his AA chief of police, as well as many AA sanitation workers. The projection is real — Marty (@nysportsfan1364) December 3, 2019

Anyone who supports Pete is at best looking the other way on credibility — michael wilson (@corderoysocks) December 3, 2019

What a hateful thing to say. But that's the left. Full of hate. Love to slander. Insists on tearing this country apart. Apparently they are proud of what they're doing. — HGHH (@Abba48244288) December 3, 2019

This, right here, is why i dont support the Dems.

Not supporting them doesnt make someone defective or lesser human beings.

I didnt vote for Trump, but him being what he is wont make me support a platform I dont agree with either.

Give me a better option and stop the labels. — Roger C (@floplag) December 3, 2019

