Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s been saying she wants to abolish ICE ever since she was elected, obviously had to say something about the fake university that ICE had set up as part of a sting operation to catch students involved in student visa fraud. Note that in her tweet she says that ICE is just “now” setting up fake universities, seeing as the one she’s talking about was set up in 2015, under the Obama administration.

Earlier this year, Congress rushed to approve BILLIONS more $ for ICE + CBP. I saw members voting YES w/o even a summary of the bill. Nobody cared then how we’d pay for it. Now ICE is setting up fake universities to trap students. Yet we were called radical for opposing it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 27, 2019

You are a radical. And what’s AOC’s alternative to the current humanitarian crisis at the border? Dissolve the Border Patrol and … what?

"…Now ICE…" The program was begun in 2015. — PensiveMichael (@GoingHuman) November 30, 2019

Glad you’re finally calling out the Obama administration. Bold, very bold. — David (@DSmykal) November 28, 2019

This all happened under Obama. You seriously need an education in politics. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) November 28, 2019

The fake university was set up during the Obama administration. — John the Maintenance Guy 🛠🇺🇸 (@JohnMaintenanc1) November 28, 2019

Can't count how many times we've said this: "Thanks Obama" — J7Forall (@J7Forall) November 30, 2019

If you read the reporting, there were never any classes. These “students” were out to defraud the system by buying degrees without going to class. The fact that the illegal aliens are being arrested is a bonus. Side note: 80% of those arrested have voluntarily left. — SL Nichols (@slnichols2) November 28, 2019

This is a Obama sting started before he left office. And they are not setting up fake universities to trap students. They set up fake universities to catch fake students. These students never set foot in a classroom or opened a book. We call that student visa fraud. — Jer Rowlett (@JeraldRowlett) November 29, 2019

ALLthose arrested by ICE at fake university were fraudulent recruiters for the school who helped “students” fake their transcripts for kickbacks, or aliens who came on F-1 student visas with no intent to actually study & wanted transfer to fake uni with no classes to stay in US. — Jacquelyn (@jacquiesayswhat) November 29, 2019

Congresswoman, this is a legitimate phenomenon. Lots of Indian and Chinese fake students come here to get a foot in the door and then perform unauthorized work. Nothing new. Just google around and you’ll find plenty of sites and message boards with how-to’s. — J Y (@jmy9595) November 29, 2019

If the visas were legit and the university wasn’t, how is that worthy of deportation? — Sebastian Osorio (@seabassosorio) November 27, 2019

Since the university was fake, the visas were void, so they could be deported — Freedomstruth🌊🌟🌩🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@JaredRo26146813) November 28, 2019

They knew it was fake. Fraudulent attempt to extend their visas. Nice try with the spin though! — tylo (@hashtag1230) November 29, 2019

This is nothing new. Years ago LEOs would send out letters to wanted people telling them they won a free trip. They would come in and get arrested. New twist so these guys can get the job done. Maybe, just maybe you need to get on board instead of being against what's right. — gallagherd8296 (@gallagherd19) November 30, 2019

That's honestly pretty smart if you asked me. — Chaz (@Chaz3232) November 29, 2019

Setting up fake free stuff to kick out criminals…BRILLIANT!! — Just some dude (@chavezscott04) November 29, 2019

You and the squad voted to fund them tho. pic.twitter.com/uJkXGUCo3E — Miss me with that weeb shit (@socialistluci) November 27, 2019

Finally; my tax money being well-spent. Thank you, @ICEgov, keep up the good work. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) November 27, 2019

Finding people illegally in this country is their job. — Dennis Baptiste (@chiefpudge) November 28, 2019

I'm glad ICE got the funding it needs to do its lawful job — Chris (@cjalex2010) November 29, 2019

Is your immigration policy to let in everybody and vet nobody? Sounds like you’re advocating for no enforcement at all — Sam Eshaghoff (@sameshaghoff) November 28, 2019

You people approved Obamacare without reading it… — Ddub (@djwittman) November 29, 2019

Wait….Congress passed a bill without knowing what's in it? 🤔🤔🤔 sounds oddly familiar to the ACA… — John E Chris ❌ (@jcriss04) November 29, 2019

Well they had to pass it to see what was in it 🤗 — Mark Borkowski (@nikonmark) November 29, 2019

