Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s been saying she wants to abolish ICE ever since she was elected, obviously had to say something about the fake university that ICE had set up as part of a sting operation to catch students involved in student visa fraud. Note that in her tweet she says that ICE is just “now” setting up fake universities, seeing as the one she’s talking about was set up in 2015, under the Obama administration.

You are a radical. And what’s AOC’s alternative to the current humanitarian crisis at the border? Dissolve the Border Patrol and … what?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBarack Obamafake universityICEsting operationstudent visa