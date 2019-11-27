Wow, this sounds bad! Why would ICE set up a fake university to entice foreign-born students to come to America and then arrest them for it?

ICE employing a “sting operation” specifically to identify immigrants who want to learn & then deport them. “They enticed foreign-born students, mostly from India, to attend the school marketed as offering graduate programs in technology &computer studies.”https://t.co/nPsUVRPZKg — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) November 27, 2019

Of course, you have to click on a few links to get to who was president when this began. Remind us again who was in charge of DHS and ICE in 2015? From the Detroit Free Press:

HSI agents have been conducting this investigation since 2015, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Beginning in 2015, the university was part of a federal law enforcement undercover operation designed to identify recruiters and entities engaged in immigration fraud,” said a federal indictment. “The University was not staffed with instructors/educators, it had no curriculum, no actual classes.”

Maybe it’s not getting coverage because then journos would have to ask Barack Obama about it?

Why is this not getting coverage? DHS set up a fake university in Detroit, with fake accreditation. Foreign students were given visas to attend. DHS collected millions of $$$ in tuition. Now 100s of students were arrested & deported bc school was fake. https://t.co/J9JrxX0Obm pic.twitter.com/NC0WxvIuny — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) November 27, 2019

And this isn’t even the only time Obama’s DHS did this. Anyone remember the University of Northern New Jersey? That was another DHS-created faked university to investigate visa fraud founded in 2013. From the NYT in 2016:

It was so exceptional it did not exist. Instead, the university was a fake, set up by the Homeland Security Department as part of a sting operation to ensnare criminals involved in student visa fraud. On Tuesday, that operation resulted in the arrests of 21 people, the United States attorney for New Jersey, Paul J. Fishman, and Sarah R. Saldaña, the director of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, announced at a news conference here.

Maybe Preet Bharara can talk about it during his next cable news hit?

In January, in a case brought by Preet Bharara, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, three executives of Micropower Career Institute, a for-profit college with five locations in the New York City-New Jersey area, pleaded guilty to visa fraud. Among other offenses, the executives took $7.4 million from foreign students in exchange for visas, prosecutors said.

Anyway, we eagerly await the media’s questioning of Joe Biden over this egregious violation of America’s ideals:

This is not America. This is the kind of statism and abuse that Republicans, if they still had even a shred of integrity, would be repulsed by. https://t.co/WiMJbyonxZ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 27, 2019

This needs to be spread far and wide in every immigrant community https://t.co/jl7K0KWBhe — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) November 27, 2019

wait i thought the countries weren't sending us 'their best people' – they're sending us people who want to learn? how horrible https://t.co/ccRyiw0GZN — Caryn Rose (@carynrose) November 27, 2019

