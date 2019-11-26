First of all, what is a “media happy hour” and how could any 60-minute interval spent inside Planned Parenthood headquarters be considered “happy?”

Maybe Planned Parenthood is being extra cautious after being burned by David Daleiden and his undercover videos showing Planned Parenthood execs haggling over the price of baby parts. But still, some journalists pushed back against signing non-disclosure agreements before entering the media happy hour.

Among those were VICE’s Carter Sherman. VICE is certainly not a conservative outlet (or they wouldn’t have been invited), and Sherman includes in its piece that Planned Parenthood “has said that the Center’s videos were deceptively edited” (they weren’t according to a forensic study admitted as court evidence).

Planned Parenthood asked Vice Journalists to Agree to NDAs to Attend a Media Happy Hour. All you blue check mark journalists that celebrated ⁦@daviddaleiden⁩ jury conviction for his reporting after signing NDAs — you reap what you sow. https://t.co/IElOLFfLXh — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 23, 2019

They aren’t journalists. They’re leftist propagandist hacks. — ColonialHeroes (@ColonialHeroes) November 23, 2019

Hopefully, this will happen a few more times to more reporters before the dumbasses realize this is a stymie to their core values and journalistic occupation. — Pete (@PeKe41600529) November 23, 2019

It won’t as long as it’s left wing organizations requesting the NDAs. The left media will be happy to comply. I guess it’s come to this as journalism no longer respects background only info and off-the-record discussions. Violated against the right and now the left as well. — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) November 26, 2019

Isn’t signing an NDA the exact opposite of what a journalist does? — MF9000 (@ministryofax) November 23, 2019

Yeah, they’re not hiding anything illicit 🙄 — St. Nate (@NateTweetsStuff) November 23, 2019

When people do things in secret, there's generally a good reason. — The Wombat in Winter (@thewetwombat) November 26, 2019

I thought @PPFA #PlannedParenthood was a transparent organization? If they are still getting our tax dollars, shouldn't they be? — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) November 26, 2019

A taxpayer funded entity — half a billion of our taxpayer dollars a year. Unreal. https://t.co/V559q4pNT2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 26, 2019

You spelled 'Democrat party money laundering organization' wrong. — Big Gorilla (@BigGorilla4) November 26, 2019

Journalists? There are no journalists involved. No person who signs an NDA in that situation can be called a journalist. — Robert Bruce (@HRMRobertBruce) November 27, 2019

After some pushback, Planned Parenthood has said that “our interactions with reporters around this have been less than perfect.”

Not that they have anything to hide when they’re not throwing happy hours for the media.

Related: