Whenever we do a post about California or Gov. Gavin Newsom, we always come across replies from people who either fled the state or said they were planning to. The cost of housing, the high taxes, the Democratic stranglehold on state government are all cited as reasons for leaving. Now, Gov. Greg Abbott has some data suggesting that transplants to Texas are more conservative than liberal.

The governor cites a Nov. 9 story in the Dallas Morning News claiming that a CNN exit poll showed Beto O’Rourke beat Ted Cruz among native Texans, 51-48 percent; however, 57 percent of people who had moved to Texas said they voted for Cruz, compared to 42 percent for O’Rourke. Does that mean Texas is becoming even redder?

