Whenever we do a post about California or Gov. Gavin Newsom, we always come across replies from people who either fled the state or said they were planning to. The cost of housing, the high taxes, the Democratic stranglehold on state government are all cited as reasons for leaving. Now, Gov. Greg Abbott has some data suggesting that transplants to Texas are more conservative than liberal.

Contrary to what most Texans think, newcomers from out of state are more conservative than liberal. Ted Cruz got 57% of the vote of people who moved to TX from another state. That matches a poll by my campaign & one from 2013. They flee liberal gov’t. https://t.co/yPm2XPvFqF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 25, 2019

The governor cites a Nov. 9 story in the Dallas Morning News claiming that a CNN exit poll showed Beto O’Rourke beat Ted Cruz among native Texans, 51-48 percent; however, 57 percent of people who had moved to Texas said they voted for Cruz, compared to 42 percent for O’Rourke. Does that mean Texas is becoming even redder?

I’m from CA, fled the socialist state after 30 years to my wife’s home town (SA). Here to keep Texas red! But those who know we’re from CA are prejudiced, think we could only be liberals. Hasn’t been a overly warm welcome…. — Michael Coffey (@cuppa1961) November 25, 2019

True story: My wife and I were at a local hardware store and she mentions that we had just moved out from CA. The guys at the shop were giving us some side-eye until I said "Don't worry. We're not *that* kind of Californians." Then we got a very friendly "Welcome to Texas!" 😄 — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) November 25, 2019

Exactly! People are leaving California and New York because we HATE high taxes. It's VERY important for Texas Republicans to court these new arrivals, regardless of they registered Rep, Dem or before Independent. You and Ted did very well in 2018, keep it up! — Henry Carmichael (@ACSPking94) November 25, 2019

Moved here from Wisconsin and loving it. pic.twitter.com/xjDBnTUVe5 — Rebecca Johnson (@rebecca1johnson) November 25, 2019

Yep! We moved from California five years ago, brought four Republican voters to the state👍🏻 — TexasRed🍷 (@alycialeah) November 25, 2019

Roger that….from NYC and voted for Cruz and you!! — Thomas Whitehead (@tomcnohonyc) November 25, 2019

Moving to a more conservative area (like TX) is precisely why I would consider leaving California where I’ve lived my entire life. — mrykerruiz (@michaelryker) November 25, 2019

Welcome conservative cousins!🤠 — Texaz Warrior (@TexazWarrior) November 25, 2019

Transplants voted for Cruz because they've lived firsthand the kind of government Bob wants to put in place. It all sounds good in theory, until you see it play out in real life. — Jack Wade (@GKG_77) November 25, 2019

I'm from California and I plan on moving to free Texas. And I agree, I'm not bringing liberal policies with me. And I remind every Californian I meet what's causing me to move. Not all of us are bad, if anything we can reinforce the Right wing there in Texas. — Vince M (@VinnyVM559) November 25, 2019

From IL, can confirm!! — Jim (@jorourke3238) November 25, 2019

I can attest to this, just moved from Oregon. Despite what the MSM would have you believe the mass exodus to Texas isn’t a liberal one. — Seth Larson (@TrojansOnTop) November 25, 2019

Just bought a house in East Texas. Fleeing Southern California. Bringing my conservative values with a thankful heart. — Debbie (@DebbieinSoCal) November 25, 2019

We're all moving here from terribly run liberal states. We moved from Illinois. — Craig Fischer (@PocketPro15) November 25, 2019

Wife and I moved down from Colorado and voted for Cruz. This is a great state and needs to stay that way. — Marshall fanatic (@marshal_fanatic) November 25, 2019

I’m one of those conservatives who bailed out of California not soon enough — SpringersRgreat (@JeffSmi59052810) November 25, 2019

And I am one of them! #CaliforniaRefugee the left ruins everything they touch! — Big Daddy. (@BigdaddyVet) November 25, 2019

That’s right! I left a crappy state as soon as I could to live in a state that shares my same values and beliefs — KurtRoaren88 (@KurtRoaren88) November 25, 2019

I just left NY for Texas and I surely hope this state stays Red — Lance Friedman (@LANCE920) November 25, 2019

Living in the Soviet of Washington, considering Texas for retirement! — Randle Humphreys (@Randeaux1) November 25, 2019

I fled liberal New York! Love living in the great state of Texas! — metsfan2k18 (@metsfan2018) November 25, 2019

I would be one of those! My husband and I brought our conservative families to Texas in 2018 after leaving California. — Babs2U (@BarbaraSiddell) November 25, 2019

So true, Governor! We 6 voters escaped a blue state and love Texas RED! Thank you for welcoming us! — Jett🇺🇸 (@Jettt324) November 25, 2019

I came here from an out of control liberal state. I’m here to help keep Texas Red! — 🇺🇸DJT🇺🇸 (@imDJT2) November 25, 2019

Yes sir as I am one of them. I left Ca in 2003 and moved here vowing to never vote democrat. — Tonecop45 (@tonecop45) November 25, 2019

Confirmed, left NY in 2015, will never go back. — Kasia (@KasiaBallou2020) November 25, 2019

Yaaaassss!!!! Me included. — NavyCombatCorpsman (@combatcorpsman) November 25, 2019

I can attest to that. I’m from IL and left there for a reason. Was a conservative there, am a conservative here now in the great state of TX. and i’d be damned if i’d ever vote for Beto no matter where i was born. — Tina G (@TinaGacia877) November 25, 2019

Wife and I moved here from Kansas because we believe in the individual liberty Texas offers. We fully intended on voting for keeping Texas a low-tax, limited-government, and law abiding state. I know others who plan to do the same. We want to keep Texas FREE not blue. — Jake (@jake_vander2) November 25, 2019

We will be there early next summer.

We're conservatives finally escaping the liberal California BS.

We will continue to vote Republican. — ChristiAnnHay (@ChristiAnnHay) November 25, 2019

There is undoubtedly a lot of truth to that. Once my kids are out of school the only things that could possibly make me stay in CA is the weather and the beaches. #Democrats are destroying #California and until those deluded by them wake up it will only get worse. — Bill Ross (@ThruTheNoise) November 25, 2019

Conservative Colorado refugees checking in. Keeping Texas red! — MrKamikaze (@Mrkamikaze) November 25, 2019

As a former Californian i voted for Ted cruz and you! I am keeping texas texas! Please governor pass constitutional carry, i don’t wanna pay $200 just to get a license to carry when the second amendment already allows me to! — Max alaskaa (@max_alaskaa) November 25, 2019

Moved to Texas for precisely that reason. Voted for Cruz & you. Can confirm many others did the same. Wish I was still there 😩 Seattle. Is. The. Worst. #SeattleIsDying — Betsie Gray (@BetsieGray) November 25, 2019

Fact check: Is Seattle the worst? Or does Portland have it beat?

