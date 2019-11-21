Here’s some information from ABC News that no one should consider breaking news: deductibles and premiums for middle-class workers have gone up since 2008:

In 2008, middle-class workers spent about 7.8% of household income on premiums and deductibles. By 2018, that figure had climbed to 11.5%. https://t.co/u1iaCkAfoA — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

must be fake news i was told premiums would decrease by $2,500 per year — bot bottington (@wario_chalmers) November 21, 2019

We heard that same thing.

Gee, what happened between 2008 and 2018? #IfYouLikeYourPlan — Jerry S (@jerrycsfla) November 22, 2019

What happened in the last decade or so? — CWest631 (@Cwest631) November 21, 2019

what happened between 2008 and 2018? Anything noteworthy? — J L Livermore (@JLLivermore1) November 21, 2019

What was that major piece of legislation passed in 2009 without ONE GOP vote that MIGHT have had something to do with this? If only I could remember… — The Media are Lying Dem Whores (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) November 21, 2019

Wasn't a certain federal plan enacted that was supposed to provide healthvare for lower costs? — Rurik V (@RurikV3) November 22, 2019

This can't be right. We were reliably informed the ACA would make health care more affordable. — Homeless Libertarian (@JoeDan1024) November 21, 2019

Recheck your math. We were told it would go down with Obamacare — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) November 21, 2019

Wasn't there some sort of legislation that was passed that was supposed to have fixed this? What happened to that? — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) November 21, 2019

Yes, the ACA was not what the name implied, now was it? https://t.co/QOtMN18EG7 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 21, 2019

If only we had passed Obamacare to lower our premiums. Oh wait… — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) November 22, 2019

This can't be–we were assured most forcefully that Obamacare would make our health care costs go down. — DrM (@DrMagnolias) November 21, 2019

If only there were people telling America in 2009 that Obamacare would do just this. — Stosh126 (@stosh126) November 21, 2019

Well, at least they got to keep their doctor. — Slippery_Pete (@PDavisCO1) November 21, 2019

Thank you Obama🖕 — cubs fan (@cubsfan038) November 21, 2019

Thanks Obama! — Scott Rooney (@maverick262) November 21, 2019

Thanks, Obama. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 21, 2019

Is this why the amazing moderating panel last night didn't ask once why Dems think they can fix a system when they said they could last time and made it worse? — MrTate (@MrTate) November 21, 2019

It's really simple. Obamacare increased the costs for companies to comply with the law. More compliance costs, higher premiums — Berg (@berg88) November 21, 2019

Every single time. Prices skyrocket when the government takes over. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) November 22, 2019

That's what we tried to tell all of you Obama-hype sycophants (yes, you too, ABC!) in 2010 when Jonathan Gruber was busy duping a plurality of the public! https://t.co/9QzHaIzXFf pic.twitter.com/SdM5JyS6Fq — The Spoonster (A-TX) (@USASpoonster) November 21, 2019

Wondering how long before the above tweet is deleted — ❌ E Deploribus Awesome ❌ (@Citizen_USA1) November 21, 2019

Government ruins everything it touches. — Fishgrease (@deezaintmypants) November 22, 2019

