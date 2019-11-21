Here’s some information from ABC News that no one should consider breaking news: deductibles and premiums for middle-class workers have gone up since 2008:
In 2008, middle-class workers spent about 7.8% of household income on premiums and deductibles.
By 2018, that figure had climbed to 11.5%. https://t.co/u1iaCkAfoA
— ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019
must be fake news i was told premiums would decrease by $2,500 per year
— bot bottington (@wario_chalmers) November 21, 2019
We heard that same thing.
— BigJim (@BigJimNC55) November 21, 2019
Gee, what happened between 2008 and 2018? #IfYouLikeYourPlan
— Jerry S (@jerrycsfla) November 22, 2019
What happened in the last decade or so?
— CWest631 (@Cwest631) November 21, 2019
what happened between 2008 and 2018?
Anything noteworthy?
— J L Livermore (@JLLivermore1) November 21, 2019
What was that major piece of legislation passed in 2009 without ONE GOP vote that MIGHT have had something to do with this? If only I could remember…
— The Media are Lying Dem Whores (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) November 21, 2019
Wasn't a certain federal plan enacted that was supposed to provide healthvare for lower costs?
— Rurik V (@RurikV3) November 22, 2019
This can't be right. We were reliably informed the ACA would make health care more affordable.
— Homeless Libertarian (@JoeDan1024) November 21, 2019
Recheck your math. We were told it would go down with Obamacare
— Richie (@Richie_Sloth) November 21, 2019
Wasn't there some sort of legislation that was passed that was supposed to have fixed this? What happened to that?
— Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) November 21, 2019
Yes, the ACA was not what the name implied, now was it? https://t.co/QOtMN18EG7
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 21, 2019
If only we had passed Obamacare to lower our premiums. Oh wait…
— Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) November 22, 2019
This can't be–we were assured most forcefully that Obamacare would make our health care costs go down.
— DrM (@DrMagnolias) November 21, 2019
If only there were people telling America in 2009 that Obamacare would do just this.
— Stosh126 (@stosh126) November 21, 2019
Well, at least they got to keep their doctor.
— Slippery_Pete (@PDavisCO1) November 21, 2019
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 21, 2019
— Michael Hock M.D. (@lordthiccass) November 21, 2019
Thank you Obama🖕
— cubs fan (@cubsfan038) November 21, 2019
Thanks Obama!
— Scott Rooney (@maverick262) November 21, 2019
Thanks, Obama.
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 21, 2019
— OverIt (@sublime277) November 21, 2019
Is this why the amazing moderating panel last night didn't ask once why Dems think they can fix a system when they said they could last time and made it worse?
— MrTate (@MrTate) November 21, 2019
It's really simple. Obamacare increased the costs for companies to comply with the law. More compliance costs, higher premiums
— Berg (@berg88) November 21, 2019
Every single time.
Prices skyrocket when the government takes over.
— Scott Karren (@shkarren) November 22, 2019
— Annie Elizabeth (@Annie_with3) November 21, 2019
That's what we tried to tell all of you Obama-hype sycophants (yes, you too, ABC!) in 2010 when Jonathan Gruber was busy duping a plurality of the public! https://t.co/9QzHaIzXFf pic.twitter.com/SdM5JyS6Fq
— The Spoonster (A-TX) (@USASpoonster) November 21, 2019
Wondering how long before the above tweet is deleted
— ❌ E Deploribus Awesome ❌ (@Citizen_USA1) November 21, 2019
— Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) November 21, 2019
Government ruins everything it touches.
— Fishgrease (@deezaintmypants) November 22, 2019
