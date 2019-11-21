We could have warned the Democrats — but why would we — that there would be no way they could base an impeachment of President Trump on his dealings with Ukraine without opening the can of worms that is Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and how the former vice president might have used his political influence to shield his son from scrutiny and perhaps get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold U.S. aid.

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting call summaries or transcripts between Biden and former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko.

Graham is requesting:

  1. All documents and communications, including call transcripts or summaries, related to the Vice President’s phone calls with President Poroshenko on February 11, 18, and 19 and March 22 of 2016, especially with respect to whether Vice President Biden mentioned the Prosecutor General’s investigation into Burisma.
  2. All documents and communications between the Vice President and his office and President Poroshenko and his office after the raid on Mr. Zlochevsky’s home on February 2, 2016, until the dismissal of the Prosecutor General on March 29, 2016.
  3. All documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

Rassmussen reports that a recent poll showed that 46 percent of Americans think the current House hearings should be expanded to look into the Bidens and their dealings with Ukraine — something Rep. Adam Schiff has warned Republicans is out of the scope of President Trump’s impeachment hearings.

Trending

Come to think of it, Barack Obama still hasn’t endorsed his old chum yet, has he?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: call transcriptsJoe BidenletterLindsey GrahamMike PompeoPetro PoroshenkorequestSenate Judiciary CommitteeUkraine