We could have warned the Democrats — but why would we — that there would be no way they could base an impeachment of President Trump on his dealings with Ukraine without opening the can of worms that is Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and how the former vice president might have used his political influence to shield his son from scrutiny and perhaps get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold U.S. aid.

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting call summaries or transcripts between Biden and former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko.

Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: ➡️ Vice President Biden

➡️ Hunter Biden

➡️ other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 21, 2019

Today, Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. MORE: https://t.co/aSw27OMIej — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) November 21, 2019

Graham is requesting:

All documents and communications, including call transcripts or summaries, related to the Vice President’s phone calls with President Poroshenko on February 11, 18, and 19 and March 22 of 2016, especially with respect to whether Vice President Biden mentioned the Prosecutor General’s investigation into Burisma. All documents and communications between the Vice President and his office and President Poroshenko and his office after the raid on Mr. Zlochevsky’s home on February 2, 2016, until the dismissal of the Prosecutor General on March 29, 2016. All documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

.@LindseyGrahamSC already starting the process for a Senate impeachment trial pic.twitter.com/VMukuWXMIn — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 21, 2019

Rassmussen reports that a recent poll showed that 46 percent of Americans think the current House hearings should be expanded to look into the Bidens and their dealings with Ukraine — something Rep. Adam Schiff has warned Republicans is out of the scope of President Trump’s impeachment hearings.

Poll Tested: 46% We didn't have to 'bribe" our U.S. national likely voter respondents for fully 46% of them to tell us that the current House hearings should be expanded to look at the Ukrainian involvement of Hunter & Joe Biden. Crosstabs & story below. CC: @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/AjREboQIww pic.twitter.com/40oGbdWXGY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 19, 2019

I don’t know about this. Biden has announced he is running for President so this grants him automatic immunity from investigations. Ask the MSM – they will confirm this to be true! — Joshua Bevier (@JoshuaBevier) November 21, 2019

FINALLY! It’s about time @GOP wakes up and starts assaulting back. I’m getting sick and tired of reactionary politics by the GOP. Always responding to @DNC For once can we investigate them? Initiate, harass! Sick of this softball game… — A. Citizen (Austere Citizen) (@ACitize57248217) November 21, 2019

I’d like to complain about this taking so long – but it makes me too happy. It sounds like a legitimate inquiry that has been smelling up the air waves for a long time. I’d like some resolution on the matter. — Wendy White (@WendyWh38240233) November 21, 2019

Hunter Biden’s testimony will be hilarious. — Aaron J. Richmond (@AaronJRichmond) November 21, 2019

Lindsey does have a pair — Debra Kennedy (@dkenn55) November 21, 2019

Let’s roll! — American Guy (@americanguy365) November 21, 2019

Just a reminder, when Democrats accuse of something, it’s because they have already done it, or are hiding something worse they have done! The Boomerang begins! — Catherine Lyons (@Catherine091259) November 21, 2019

Be careful what you wish for, Democrats. — Daniel Bellato (@DanielBellato) November 21, 2019

Old saying, watch what you wish for you just might get it. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) November 21, 2019

Picture Obama in his oceanfront mansion, shaking his head, saying: “I told Biden to stay out of it.” — Joshua Bevier (@JoshuaBevier) November 21, 2019

Come to think of it, Barack Obama still hasn’t endorsed his old chum yet, has he?

