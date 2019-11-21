CNN is reporting Thursday evening that an FBI official is under investigation for allegedly altering a document relating to the surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser.

FBI official under investigation after allegedly altering document in 2016 Russia probe 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/WqKGAaWwGJ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 21, 2019

CNN reports:

An FBI official is under criminal investigation after allegedly altering a document related to 2016 surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, several people briefed on the matter told CNN. The possibility of a substantive change to an investigative document is likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation of connections between Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign. The finding is expected to be part of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review of the FBI’s effort to obtain warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide. Horowitz will release the report next month.

The news is “likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation”? You mean, Republicans are going to pounce?

It’s called spying — Lorenzo (@AuLorenzo) November 22, 2019

Domino #1 — Deuce (@DonDeucet) November 22, 2019

The Republicans have been talking about this for 3 years. #JusticeIsComing — JIM BAUR (@JIMBAUR) November 21, 2019

@SaraCarterDC has been covering this for 3 yrs now! Nonetheless, it’s typical CNN would try to get ahead of the damning report about to drop by calling it a conspiracy 😂😂😂 Eventually you won’t be able to lie to your viewers any longer! #CNNSucks — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) November 22, 2019

Horowitz is coming and indictments are coming with him. — Lukstaps Porzoncic (@davidclayton858) November 21, 2019

If the Democrats and a handful of intelligence community personnel escape accountability for this, it's over for the country. The deep state can reverse engineer phony crimes to topple sitting administrations. This has to be devastating with indictments, arrests and prison time. — Scott C. (@ScottC07691268) November 22, 2019

Well would you look at that. Suddenly people in our MSM want to do their jobs before that report comes out Dec 9th… — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) November 22, 2019

And this coming from CNN? Looking forward to December 9th. — Deejer 🇺🇸 (@deejer16) November 22, 2019

And CNN puts it in paragraph 2 – bc this is the most important thing – that Trump will accuse the FBI of wrongdoing in this investigation. Well, yeah! — AshleeLee (@AshleeLee4848) November 21, 2019

The FBI are the ones that need to be under surveillance it seems. 🙄 — Stormy Fanpage (@fanpage_stormy) November 22, 2019

The FBI also altered Flynn’s 302. William Barr is going to drop the hammer and nobody will be left to cover for each other 🇺🇸 — shelby (@shelby60235316) November 22, 2019

I wonder who that could be — Jeannie (@Jeannie90266325) November 22, 2019

I wonder what Strzok is texting Page tonight?? — Eran Quinlan (@EranQuinlan) November 22, 2019

Or…FBI agent leaked to CNN that he/she is about to be named in upcoming report and wants to pre-spin the narrative. — Andy Herbert (@andy3herbert) November 22, 2019

Now it's just a matter of those guilty trying to get ahead of the story before the report is released

In their minds this somehow lessens the blow forthcoming. — Mark IT (@MarkCor28) November 22, 2019

Things like this would usually result in the invalidation of the entire mockery of justice which followed. — BongBong (@BongBong) November 22, 2019

Took long enough, full speed ahead with prosecutions please. — WVmtnmama (@wvmtnma) November 22, 2019

CNN reports that, according to sources, “the alterations were significant enough to have shifted the document’s meaning and came up during a part of [Michael] Horowitz’s FISA review where details were classified, according to the sources.”