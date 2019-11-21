CNN is reporting Thursday evening that an FBI official is under investigation for allegedly altering a document relating to the surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser.

CNN reports:

An FBI official is under criminal investigation after allegedly altering a document related to 2016 surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, several people briefed on the matter told CNN.

The possibility of a substantive change to an investigative document is likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation of connections between Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.

The finding is expected to be part of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review of the FBI’s effort to obtain warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide. Horowitz will release the report next month.

The news is “likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation”? You mean, Republicans are going to pounce?

Trending

CNN reports that, according to sources, “the alterations were significant enough to have shifted the document’s meaning and came up during a part of [Michael] Horowitz’s FISA review where details were classified, according to the sources.”

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alteredCarter PageFBIFISA ReportinvestigationMichael HorwitzRussiasurveillance