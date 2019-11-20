There was a time before Joe Biden announced his candidacy that the polls said all he had to do was jump in and he’d be the nominee, guaranteed. However, he’s fallen in the polls, thanks in part to a campaign team that seems to want him to lose.

What is the first thing the next president has to do? Beat Donald Trump?

Biden's off to a hot start… pic.twitter.com/Y1ZNy3mRTg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden is reduced to nonsensical stammering because he is so overcome with joy at the sudden news that he became a new grandfather today 😘 pic.twitter.com/8b9kGHGGlR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2019

I’m thinking Biden’s time is up. It was up years ago. He should be in a retirement home, not a presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/0js0FwoFsx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 21, 2019

The next President will have to defeat Donald Trump? — Indictment Of Humanity (@IndictmentOf) November 21, 2019

The next "President" has to defeat Trump?? pic.twitter.com/DmN2pGfbCB — Chairman peKing James (@pewpewonepew) November 21, 2019

Looks like the wires are already starting to short out for Joe Biden and the debate just started pic.twitter.com/5GPgx4aF9V — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

Did he fall asleep or have a seizure halfway through that answer? 😬 — Sarah (@longeliner312) November 21, 2019

Trump will eviscerate him if he gets the nomination. — Nom Anor (@NomAnor86) November 21, 2019

He's done… — Ray R (@Rayreich57) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden has the best chance to beat Trump, but just gave the worst opening answer of any of the #DemDebate candidates, on a question that should have been an easy home run pitch for him.#Ugh — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 21, 2019

Wow. Joe Biden badly botches first question. Stumbling around. He also said the first thing the next president needs to do is… beat Trump? #DemDebates — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 21, 2019

Is… is Joe Biden senile? pic.twitter.com/Ami0OjuNTN — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden is now hitting Trump for threatening aid that his own administration refused to give to Ukraine — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 21, 2019

'Who is muh-muh-um-uh most going to be likely to, uh, win the presidency, and second is then who can get Dem-muh-uh-uh-crats, uh, elected?' —Joe Biden, making an unconvincing campaign pitch at the #DemDebate — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 21, 2019

Biden's "I have a very solid old school resume" will not play well on Twitter or with activists. Actual voters? Yeah, they'll like that. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 21, 2019

Biden is already dying on stage. His brain has already been consumed by worms — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden is just not all there. It's actually sad watching him struggle through these questions. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 21, 2019

Biden kind of fumbled the, "Trump is scared of me line". Let Biden be Biden! He really does a terrible job when he's trying to recite a canned hit. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 21, 2019

Joe Biden pledges that he’s going to expand the number of Democrats in the House and the Senate. That really didn’t happen during the eight years he was veep. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 21, 2019

joe biden talks a like a ten year old telling you a dream he had the night before — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 21, 2019

The debate is not going to help his numbers — calling it now.