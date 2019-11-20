There was a time before Joe Biden announced his candidacy that the polls said all he had to do was jump in and he’d be the nominee, guaranteed. However, he’s fallen in the polls, thanks in part to a campaign team that seems to want him to lose.

What is the first thing the next president has to do? Beat Donald Trump?

The debate is not going to help his numbers — calling it now.

 

