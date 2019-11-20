Is progressive Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer ready to call off the boycott of Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s Portland hotels following Sondland’s testimony today? This afternoon, presumably after watching Sondland testify before the House Intelligence Committee, Blumenauer welcomed Sondland to the Resistance.

Gordon Sondland, welcome to the resistance. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) November 20, 2019

Blumenauer called for a boycott of Sondland’s hotels back in early October, and protesters have reportedly been picketing outside and blocking the entrances.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon is calling for a boycott of Gordon Sondland's hotels. The Portland hotelier is at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. https://t.co/sJGILGdHM0 — OPB (@OPB) October 9, 2019

Rep. Earl Blumenauer called for a boycott of Gordan Sondland's hotel chain until he testifies about his role in Trump-Ukraine affair https://t.co/Ex0HLMGR7D — Roll Call (@rollcall) October 11, 2019

And all through the Mueller investigation, they called it witness tampering whenever President Trump tweeted about anyone involved.

Rep. Mike Conaway asked Sondland about the boycott and protests Wednesday, which he said were probably going on during his testimony.

Rep. Conway is ripping Earl Blumenauer of Oregon for calling for a boycott of Sondland's hotels in Portland. Says the boycotts hurt Portland residents who work there. Here's what the protesters are asking Sondland to do:https://t.co/RSdCQVj4pL — Versha Sharma (@versharma) November 20, 2019

WATCH – Rep. Mike Conaway targets Oregon democratic congressman Earl Blumenauer for calling for boycott of Gordon Sondland's Portland-based hotel chain during today's #ImpeachmentHearing #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/qwgZtQHutq — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) November 20, 2019

Earl Blumenauer, welcome to carrying out witness intimidation… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) November 20, 2019

Speaking of quid pro quo. Congressman ends boycott in exchange from omissions from opening statement. And we thought the Bidens were corrupt. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) November 20, 2019

I hope Soldland sues you into a hole. There is something deeply wrong with your moral code. Your actions are directly, negatively affecting your constituents. Lambs to slaughter? Boycott call is Despotism <— textbook definition. Disagree – not destroy. — Chris Hansen (@drchrishansen) November 20, 2019

As a patriotic American and an Oregonian, your tweet is yet another example of how unwilling you and your party are to do anything to heal the divide in our nation. Instead of working on things that will bring healing, you choose to fan the flames of hatred and division. — Paul Hernandez (@Paul_Hernandez) November 20, 2019

I'm not gonna resist the urge the laugh when this blows up in your face he/him/his, Mr. Pandering Bowtie Man. — Tucker Ogilvie (@OgilvieTucker) November 20, 2019

What's the status of the ethics complaint against you? — cerwic (@cerwic) November 20, 2019

If there was any doubt that the impeachment hearings are a partisan coup attempt, it's gone now. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) November 20, 2019

So is this an example of a witness intimidation? #Boycott — __–JPD3–__ (@freshjonnyd) November 20, 2019

As an Oregonian I find it offensive that you would urge a boycott of an Oregon business. — Lisa Lease (@LisaLease3) November 20, 2019

You call for a boycott of the man's businesses and then welcome him to the resistance? What's wrong with you? Let me guess, you've recently accused the POTUS of "witness tampering". — Thomas Shufflin (@Tom68_86) November 20, 2019

Hopefully your colleagues will correct your ANTIFA style behavior. — TOO OLD TO CODE (@Compliant19) November 20, 2019

You have no idea what resistance looks like, thug. — Jongalt (@Jongalt10) November 20, 2019

Welcome to the world of intimidation. Boycotting his businesses and then removing the boycott when he did what you wanted, is not someone joyfully joining your resistance. It is simply blackmail. — Persephone555 (@Persephone_1111) November 20, 2019

Is witness tampering a hobby of yours, Rep. Blumenauer? — Gwynplaine – The Man Who Laughs (@GaryP11111) November 20, 2019

You're the clown that is into witness intimidation, right? — Bret Metcalf 🇺🇸 (@BretMetcalf) November 20, 2019

