Is progressive Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer ready to call off the boycott of Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s Portland hotels following Sondland’s testimony today? This afternoon, presumably after watching Sondland testify before the House Intelligence Committee, Blumenauer welcomed Sondland to the Resistance.

Blumenauer called for a boycott of Sondland’s hotels back in early October, and protesters have reportedly been picketing outside and blocking the entrances.

And all through the Mueller investigation, they called it witness tampering whenever President Trump tweeted about anyone involved.

Rep. Mike Conaway asked Sondland about the boycott and protests Wednesday, which he said were probably going on during his testimony.

Trending

This sure looks like a quid pro quo:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boycottEarl BlumenauerGordon SondlandhotelImpeachment HearingportlandprotestsResistance