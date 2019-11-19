Mr. Alexander Vindman — sorry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — was pretty much free from criticism as he testified, with the exception of the White House, which sent out quite a few tweets about him and his record. The pro-impeachment crowd was appalled that anyone would question the integrity or patriotism of a decorated officer.

It turns out another officer has come forward to say his piece. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, issued a statement Tuesday saying that he was on that call with the presidents of the United States and Ukraine and heard nothing wrong.

Statement just issued by the @WhiteHouse of Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, the national security advisor in the office of @VP. pic.twitter.com/K7HQsZoDIP — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 19, 2019

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: "I was on the much-reported July 25 call between President Donald Trump and President Zelensky." "I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns" https://t.co/5Eoaoys8io — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 19, 2019

Now no one is allowed to criticize. Liberals made that rule. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) November 19, 2019

Remember all the drivel we JUST heard about how a Lt Col is so honorable? How about another Zero, of Flag rank? How about his honor and duty to get the truth out?!? Somehow I don’t think we’ll hear as much gushing over this Zero’s need to get the facts out. — In All Things, Brevity, Please (ex-TIC) (@baronhobo) November 19, 2019

I mean he's no LTC 😂 — Read Rothbard (@jah_b_irie) November 19, 2019

Ah Lt Gen outranks Lt Col Vindman In so many ways — Steve Sarich (@elderschmoe) November 19, 2019

That's a BOOM. Eat that Mr. Light Chicken. — Cyclogenic (@Cyclogenic) November 19, 2019

Well that's going to be a problem for his subordinate Vindman. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) November 19, 2019

Watch people smear this decorated military official, lol — Trevor D (@CthulhuDancing) November 19, 2019

Kellogg notes that Jennifer Williams, who reported to him, was also on the call, “and as she testified, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to me, her direct supervisor, regarding the call.” And of course, we all know now that Vindman didn’t go to his direct supervisor, because it was a really busy week as he testified, so he went to George Kent and who we can only assume is the whistleblower — not even Rep. Adam Schiff knows who he is, though.

Trump's getting ready to burn @TheDemocrats isn't he?

I can just feel it. — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) November 19, 2019

Well you just eliminated your chance to testify — Christopher Cunningham (@Christo34479573) November 19, 2019

Kellogg notes his own 40-plus years in uniform and federal service, but watch the liberals tear him down if the media even picks up his statement.

