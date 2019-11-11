Chesa Boudin, a public defender who had never prosecuted a case, won the race for San Fransisco District Attorney, and The Hill’s chief Washington correspondent, Saagar Enjeti, is wishing the city good luck:

Good luck San Fransisco. Your new DA has explicitly stated: "Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted" https://t.co/8YKdcsXdhm — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 10, 2019

Just FYI: That’s not Boudin in the photo; he’s a he.

A couple of weeks ago, the San Francisco Chronicle published the candidate’s answers to an ACLU questionnaire on “quality of life” crimes such as “vehicle break-ins, public intoxication, drug dealing, petty theft and graffiti.”

Boudin told the ACLU:

We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted. Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted, we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness.

How about public defecation?

San Francisco is tough on REAL crimes, like owning property, or having an income. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) November 10, 2019

That way they'll be able to say that crime is down. Sales of rubber boots and hand sanitizer will be up though. — Greg F. FREE HONG KONG #GFY CHINA🚻only (@straytski) November 10, 2019

No one should feel bad for California…this is what they want and they'll get it. — The New Englander (@NewEnglandTruth) November 11, 2019

Legislation is now officially a mere suggestion which princely prosecutors and executives decide is worthy of enforcement or defending against judicial challenge. Judges meanwhile freely second-guess executive policymaking well within the realm of executive discretion. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 10, 2019

Hey, if this is what they want, then more power to them. Thankfully, there are thousands of other cities to choose from. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) November 10, 2019

The city my parents were born and raised in. The city I was born in just does not exist any longer. It is a sad truth that the policies of the left have ruined a once thriving and proud city. I don’t visit anymore. It’s dangerous and disgusting to walk the streets I once loved. — Gina Corbitt (@gmcorbitt) November 10, 2019

Because the people who do that are not in their elite neighborhoods — Paddy O’Dhonnabhain (@ODhonnabhain) November 10, 2019

Ambassador Richard Grenell thinks that all of California needs a reality check:

My beloved California needs a reality check. https://t.co/eCTd93zfDt — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 11, 2019

A change in political direction wouldn’t hurt it either. I’ve lived in LA and San Diego…California is now a no go zone for me. It’s tragic. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) November 11, 2019

What California needs is an emergency colonoscopy. — Cali Hustle and Flow🥃 (@BItesThenBarks) November 11, 2019

Anarchy not far behind. — Big Ike (@BigIke1313) November 11, 2019

Surprise: According to the New York Post, Boudin was raised by Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in Chicago while his parents, members of the Weather Underground, were shipped off to prison after two cops and a Brink’s guard were killed in an armored car robbery.

He's a Marxist. It's all about breaking down Capitalism. When enough power is amassed and the people disarmed the jack boots will enforce order. — Tom Davis (@tomarama) November 11, 2019

Most of us over here in the flyover part of the state are normal. Help. — AnneSWildhaber (@AnneSWildhaber) November 11, 2019

Lived there for 39 years. California is far from what it used to be and may not be recoverable. — Drew in GA!🇺🇸 (@drewjt6) November 11, 2019

These DA rules save me fuel and time in my RV–will now turn north at Cali's eastern border instead of original plans to hit the coast. I am not the only one with this plan. — Tom S (@DrTomS56) November 11, 2019

Just wait for a huge outbreak of disease in the worst areas. Then maybe they will do something about it, but who knows? I would stay far away. — DrLaurie (@acobra334) November 11, 2019

The pendulum will swing, it is inevitable. Unfortunately, the people that will certainly die or be victimized, by these policies, will be unable to sue a single SF policy maker. — Matt (@OuttaBoro) November 11, 2019

We might be beyond reality checks. — MjM (@moreno2837) November 11, 2019

This place has gone to hell. — 🐾deborah🐾 (@dkcwillis) November 11, 2019

So, a burgeoning underclass for whom there is no expectation that they will follow rules and norms of behavior…what could go wrong? — ElaineFox (@ElaineFox) November 11, 2019

