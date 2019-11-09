It was just under a month ago that Twitchy reported that the attorneys for the whistleblower had asked Congress to allow his testimony to be submitted in writing, “amid persistent concerns about protecting his anonymity and safety.”

His anonymity is pretty well shot, but as Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, GOP Rep. Devin Nunes provided the Republicans’ list of witnesses they’d like to call when the impeachment inquiry goes public. Among those on the list were Hunter Biden, Nellie Ohr, and the whistleblower.

The whistleblower’s legal team is once again offering for him to provide written testimony, but they say an in-person interview is a non-starter.

This reminds us of the time Hillary Clinton needed a two-week extension to answer 25 questions about her private email server under oath, and she objected 40 times to a line of questioning and 20 times “did not recall” details on the email server.

