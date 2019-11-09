It was just under a month ago that Twitchy reported that the attorneys for the whistleblower had asked Congress to allow his testimony to be submitted in writing, “amid persistent concerns about protecting his anonymity and safety.”

His anonymity is pretty well shot, but as Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, GOP Rep. Devin Nunes provided the Republicans’ list of witnesses they’d like to call when the impeachment inquiry goes public. Among those on the list were Hunter Biden, Nellie Ohr, and the whistleblower.

The whistleblower’s legal team is once again offering for him to provide written testimony, but they say an in-person interview is a non-starter.

News: The whistleblower's legal team responds, telling me that an in-person interview is still a non-starter but the offer for their client to respond in writing, under oath, to Republican questions still stands. https://t.co/CsCqgDtofm — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 9, 2019

CNN has also obtained a copy of the Nov. 6 letter sent by the whistleblower's legal team to Rep. Nunes formally documenting the offer to respond to written questions. "We stand ready to work with both the Majority and the Minority equally, and await to hear from you," it says. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 9, 2019

"That there has been a concerted effort by many of your colleagues, as well as right-wing media and other partisan ideologues, to publicly identify our client is irrelevant to our offer. We will continue to neither confirm nor deny any identity that is disclosed," it adds. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 9, 2019

This reminds us of the time Hillary Clinton needed a two-week extension to answer 25 questions about her private email server under oath, and she objected 40 times to a line of questioning and 20 times “did not recall” details on the email server.

Amazing that Americans on any side of the aisle are ok with an accuser that won’t come forward. Want to do an impeachment trial where the defendant can’t face his accuser. As un-American as it gets. — The Right Sided One (@TheRightSided1) November 9, 2019

Whistleblower must testify in public under oath. Full stop. — Andrew Trump (@Nobodieknows) November 9, 2019

Uh, NO. Whistle-blower needs to show up in person, otherwise, this is a coup put together by @AdamSchiff Demand he shows up, if he even exists @DevinNunes @Jim_Jordan @MarkMeadows @mattgaetz @EliseStefanik — christian baldwin (@christianbal4) November 9, 2019

This is BS. The written responses will be written by the same person who wrote the complaint – Mark #DisneyGirls Zaid. Show up and face the music, Eric CIAmarshmallow. — Larry (@Marshwin) November 9, 2019

