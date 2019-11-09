We can certainly see why Black Womxn For — “an organizing collective of leaders, activists, artists, writers, and political strategists from across the country in the fight for Black Liberation” — would find something to like in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who herself had to overcome her minority status as a Native American woman to rise in a nation dominated by white males.

And we can understand that Warren had to say something appreciative seeing as she was being endorsed, but saying that black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people “are the backbone of our democracy” seems to be pushing it a bit. Almost like pandering, even though she’s already sealed the endorsement.

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I'm committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

Has Warren locked up the black trans woman vote with this endorsement? We’ll see.

Hi I’m here for the ratio — TheScreamPits (@TheScreamPits) November 8, 2019

What?!?! — Terri Kuhn (@kuhl0002) November 9, 2019

The "backbone of our democracy"… — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 8, 2019

Backbone of our democracy? — Jack Boardway (@BOARDWAYVE) November 8, 2019

Backbone??? — Bigg Hert (@JHertzell) November 9, 2019

Thats a small backbone — packarmz (@packarmz) November 9, 2019

I'm not great at math, but how is a group which comprises < 1% of the total population the backbone of anything? — Nick (@kats4lyfe) November 7, 2019

Since something like .3% of the population are transgendered, how exactly is any percentage of this .3% possibly the backbone of our democracy? — Lilah Thomas (@Thomas93Lilah) November 8, 2019

Statistically, they’re like 10% of one vertebrae. Good luck in the Midwest. — Mr. Bad Example (@RTirk) November 8, 2019

The "backbone of our democracy"? They aren't even the backbone of the alphabet soup community. — Will turner (@wturner93) November 8, 2019

You know what a backbone is right Lizzy? — Effing Clown Shoes Jeff (@DrDowder) November 8, 2019

HAHAHA so much cringe — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) November 7, 2019

No – the backbone of our society are all those who get up each day and work, pay their taxes, take care of their families, and in their exhaustion at night wonder how irrational leaders like you can possibly believe you can lead us to anything but emotional hysteria and anarchy. — Quadratus (@Quadratus12) November 8, 2019

It would have been nice for those people to have been included too, but we guess they’ve already had their fair share of praise.

You have been supplanted, veterans and average working families. The real backbone of America is trans, gender nonconforming, and non-binary. Thanks for your sacrifice and commitment, but, ya know. Gotta go with the trend. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) November 9, 2019

We are all so grateful for the 8-10 week old non binary movment. They built this country with zero help plus they (is that right) won WWI, WWII and no doubt they will win WWIII. Superlatives. — American Upstart🇺🇸 (@TicklinIvory365) November 8, 2019

Maybe if we start calling ourselves “veterxns” we could up some political cache? 🤔 — Pietro Mellifluo (@J_Calhoun) November 9, 2019

The “backbone” of our country is a random, miniature fraction of the population? I mean, I would have gone with agriculture, skilled labor, manufacturing, service industry, or something a bit more productive. What color, religion, or sexual preference they are shouldn’t matter. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 9, 2019

That's because you aren't a pandering, pathetic idiot like Warren.https://t.co/7bnDRh68ey — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 9, 2019

This is called pandering, boys and girls. — LAJenn 🎀 (@thisLAJenn) November 8, 2019

Translation: Pandering to the pandering class as I ponder my next pander. — Ruth Pry (@ruth_pry) November 9, 2019

Big Chief Pander Hard is really at it today. — IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) November 8, 2019

This is what happens when you take too much peyote around the council fire. You’re so far gone, chief.#pandering — The Mulk (@TheMulk_E) November 9, 2019

Congratulations on the epic level pandering Senator! — Mike Santos (@MikeSantos912) November 8, 2019

Looks down at card and puts a mark to everyone she's pandered to, all in one tweet and shouts, " Bingo!" pic.twitter.com/n5Z4lAa8eg — CosmicDust (@StarScream7997) November 8, 2019

I can barely understand to whom you are referring to, and yet they are the backbone of our society? How does an “intellectual’s” mind begin to process like this? I sincerely hope it’s just pandering, because otherwise this is scary. — Frank Scotto (@FrankScotto8) November 8, 2019

Virtue signal tweet of the year. — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@mrkthompsn) November 7, 2019

I’ve been saying it for years. The best way for the Democrat party to win back the industrial Midwest is to focus on the Black-trans, cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people vote and really push trans-men abortion rights. Please quadruple down on this. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 8, 2019

I think I’m gonna have me a beer. — Martin (@zombie_buddha) November 8, 2019

