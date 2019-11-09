We can certainly see why Black Womxn For — “an organizing collective of leaders, activists, artists, writers, and political strategists from across the country in the fight for Black Liberation” — would find something to like in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who herself had to overcome her minority status as a Native American woman to rise in a nation dominated by white males.

And we can understand that Warren had to say something appreciative seeing as she was being endorsed, but saying that black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people “are the backbone of our democracy” seems to be pushing it a bit. Almost like pandering, even though she’s already sealed the endorsement.

Has Warren locked up the black trans woman vote with this endorsement? We’ll see.

It would have been nice for those people to have been included too, but we guess they’ve already had their fair share of praise.

