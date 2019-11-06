Well, this is interesting. While Elizabeth Warren looks to be shaping up like Hillary Clinton 2.0, the real Clinton is telling an audience that Warren’s pie-in-the-sky Medicare for All plan would never be enacted, and it would be better to “build on what we have.”

This should be fun to watch play out.

