Well, this is interesting. While Elizabeth Warren looks to be shaping up like Hillary Clinton 2.0, the real Clinton is telling an audience that Warren’s pie-in-the-sky Medicare for All plan would never be enacted, and it would be better to “build on what we have.”

WATCH: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was asked during the DealBook conference in NYC if Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Medicare for All plan would ever get enacted. "No, I don't," she replied https://t.co/M3jbXIDJwb — Axios (@axios) November 7, 2019

This should be fun to watch play out.

