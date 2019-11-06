Well, this is interesting. While Elizabeth Warren looks to be shaping up like Hillary Clinton 2.0, the real Clinton is telling an audience that Warren’s pie-in-the-sky Medicare for All plan would never be enacted, and it would be better to “build on what we have.”
WATCH: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was asked during the DealBook conference in NYC if Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Medicare for All plan would ever get enacted. "No, I don't," she replied https://t.co/M3jbXIDJwb
— Axios (@axios) November 7, 2019
This should be fun to watch play out.
— Jason (@jasonelevation) November 7, 2019
https://t.co/mSQvCaYrif pic.twitter.com/Z2G4Gy0eGx
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 7, 2019
https://t.co/deKi8P395Y pic.twitter.com/4rg1IpzejL
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2019
https://t.co/a9l9LwDhn2 pic.twitter.com/DYuPwkWsLa
— Florida Fool (@floridafool3) November 7, 2019
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 7, 2019
Meeeeeowwwww
— Daedalus 2.0 (@RonSwandive) November 7, 2019
— TheC🦃NNtrarian (@TheCONNtrarian) November 7, 2019
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 7, 2019
She's right.
— Calvin Simpson (@dallasguy2) November 7, 2019
Where is your god now libs?
— Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) November 7, 2019
What an alt right bitch
— Prune Tracy (@PruneHughes) November 7, 2019
Why does Hillary hate minority women? pic.twitter.com/neY4ssD59i
— GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) November 7, 2019
Even @HillaryClinton knows it's crazy!
— MAGAmang 🚀🇺🇸 (@MAGAmang) November 7, 2019
Okay. I defended her before but she needs to go find a quiet beach, a few good books and lay low for a while. Living a public life beyond her public profession is bad. Do you see Obama commenting on all this? Please, do us all a favor.
— Clinton Pope (@clintonpope) November 7, 2019
I'm really enjoying Hillary these days. Ole girl got smoke for EVERYBODY. https://t.co/paNiP3EmDy
— Petty Richardson 🇨🇦 (@75aquariusNR) November 7, 2019
