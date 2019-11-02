We missed whatever day this happened, but a bunch of activists, allegedly protesting “police violence to and criminalization of” people who can’t afford subway fare, rushed the subway gates without paying.

What we see is a lot of people with their faces covered squashing other people who are trying to swipe their subway passes … that they paid for.

New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounced the unlawful protest … no, of course she didn’t. She seemed pretty impressed:

So, the plan is what? Stop charging a fare? Only charge “the rich” a fare? Because she obviously doesn’t want the fare system enforced: if you can’t afford it, just jump the gate.

