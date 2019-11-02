We missed whatever day this happened, but a bunch of activists, allegedly protesting “police violence to and criminalization of” people who can’t afford subway fare, rushed the subway gates without paying.

We are invincible together. This is how we win ✊🏽✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿✊🏽✊🏿 Thousands of my NYC family protesting police violence to and criminalization of our people who can't afford to pay subway fare by taking over the subway and not paying. Police had to give up. pic.twitter.com/vn8FdBU9Nh — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) November 2, 2019

What we see is a lot of people with their faces covered squashing other people who are trying to swipe their subway passes … that they paid for.

New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounced the unlawful protest … no, of course she didn’t. She seemed pretty impressed:

Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich. Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other. https://t.co/asvidIe5zV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2019

So, the plan is what? Stop charging a fare? Only charge “the rich” a fare? Because she obviously doesn’t want the fare system enforced: if you can’t afford it, just jump the gate.

A United States representative says if you cannot afford something you should steal and police should not arrest you if it is not expensive. https://t.co/wJHAGLeKiW — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 2, 2019

Oh yes, ignoring laws, jumping turnstiles…what could go wrong, CONGRESSWOMAN? — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) November 2, 2019

I can commit any crime I want if I don't have an income??? — Patrick (@Eelowan) November 2, 2019

Can't afford, or choose not to pay? — James Bennett (@TheRealJamesFB) November 2, 2019

AOC: $93 TRILLION is a small price to pay for my Green New Deal.

Also AOC: Asking someone to pay $2.75 to ride the subway is ridiculous and cruel. — Patti Tatum (@pattitatum) November 2, 2019

I hope everyone in this video gets arrested. — Isaak Mercado🇺🇸 (@IsaakMercado1) November 2, 2019

Nothing says socialism like protesting capitalism with $1000 iPhones!!! — Jeremy Merlo (@JeremyMerlo7) November 2, 2019

Abolish laws!! — STOP THE INSANITY! (@GoodLordStop) November 2, 2019

So who's gonna pay to up keep the trains, or pay for the people running it? These places will be destroyed if you just let this type of behavior continue — PERKY BISCUITS (@PerkyBiscuits) November 2, 2019

Promoting breaking the law. The new Dem party is about violence and social discord. — Ronin (@40ronin) November 2, 2019

They’re gonna be hungry after this. They should all storm the counter at McDonald’s and take whatever they want and then go to the movies and refuse to pay for tickets. And then go to the gun store and refuse to pay for the guns. See how this goes? — Uncle Rico (@UncleRico77) November 2, 2019

Hmmm. A member of the United States Congress promoting and celebrating breaking the law. What is happening to our country — David Gelfuso (@luckyfuso) November 2, 2019

That makes no sense at all… — friend (@friend23456) November 2, 2019

Moving out of NY was the best decision of my life. Between Cuomo and this loony i'm not sure how much that state can sink further. — MikeyS (@mikeys327) November 2, 2019

I am never going to pay my fare again. Why should I? Even a govt official is justifying this lawlessness. NYC is becoming: pic.twitter.com/KjDSl5hRRi — IDoNotKneel (@IDoNotKneel) November 2, 2019

Stealing is a crime. Riding transport without paying is stealing. Is it really that complicated? — Barbara Garcia (@BarbaraG1985) November 2, 2019

Somebody give this guy an award. pic.twitter.com/3DPAj2mmnD — Joseph Kennedy Pence (@iLuvKayakingToo) November 2, 2019

I would have stopped the subway service. It isn't free for a reason. Believe it or not, it actually costs money to for a train system to work, imagine that. — GentlemanCPA (@CpaGentleman) November 2, 2019

But in the AOC world, everything is free including the subway so this wouldn't happen anyways… pic.twitter.com/m7GdUIlEB9 — Pumpkin-PAV… 🇺🇸🇮🇹🍺🍷 (@pavadore_rich) November 2, 2019

They have signs saying *punch a cop* 🙄 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) November 2, 2019

You condoning this behavior is reprehensible. 😠 You have zero respect for the law and you have made that abundantly clear today. — TD (@itsheragainugh) November 2, 2019

Thank you for saying it’s ok to break the law. In Massachusetts we’re going to start a new idea, go to a bar, restaurant or department store in large groups and just walk out without paying. #AOCsaiditsok — Doug Bibbo (@DBbo11) November 2, 2019

There is literally a guy with a DSLR camera in there. I have been saving up for almost a year to afford one if those. — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) November 2, 2019

but I bet those people who cant afford $2.75 are still buying cigarettes and eating in restaurants, cable tv, cell phones, internet…they can afford whatever they want to afford — BC (@BillDizzle) November 2, 2019

Wow great, protest law enforcement for enforcing the law. Socialism at its finest! — Nikolai Jones (@nikolai_jones) November 2, 2019

A congresswoman calling for anarchy. — Victoria (@VictoriaKingF) November 2, 2019

Food for thought. If you want to end mass incarceration start by not breaking the law. — Joel Watson (@jswatson0917) November 2, 2019

Related: