CNN senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny seems to have been pretty taken with a speech by 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg — its significance might be hard to measure today, but it might be “remembered for a good while” — by the people who heard it, maybe.

Some people are saying Buttigieg stole this line from Beto O’Rourke, but to us it sounds more like it was lifted from Cory Booker, the hall monitor who always rushes in during the primary debates to make sure everyone’s nice to each other.

The significance of a speech can be hard to measure in the moment, but this @PeteButtigieg one may be remembered for a good while: "The purpose of the presidency is not the glorification of the president, but the unification of the American people." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 2, 2019

First, Pete Buttigieg himself might be remembered for 10 minutes after he drops out if he’s lucky. But this line will be remembered for a good while?

No. It won't be remembered. — 🦃Otter🍁be🍂Thanksgiving🦃 (@livefreeordeb) November 2, 2019

It won't. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 2, 2019

By the end of the sentence I had already forgotten the beginning of the sentence — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) November 2, 2019

Poor Zeleny. His mancrush is showing. — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) November 2, 2019

Reminder: Zeleny is the guy who asked Obama, "What has enchanted you the most about serving in this office?" https://t.co/SBqX7sfp55 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 2, 2019

Second, that doesn’t sound at all like the purpose of the presidency.

That’s not the purpose of the Presidency either, but do go on. — Gabble Ratchet 🇬🇬 (@OvidOliPip) November 2, 2019

That is thoroughly not the purpose of the presidency. — Gtmcauliffe (@gtmcauliffe) November 2, 2019

Can you point to the Article and Section in the Constitution which states that “unification” is the purpose of the Presidency? — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) November 2, 2019

Mayor Pete's POTUS job description sounds more like that of a cult leader. The US president's job is to defend the US Constitution. — lizbuddie (@lizbuddie) November 2, 2019

Neither is correct, it's about individual liberty and protecting the rights guaranteed in the constitution. — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 2, 2019

I'm no expert but I'm pretty sure it doesn't say that is the purpose in the Constitution — Antonio Ambrosio (@paulambro) November 2, 2019

The purpose of the presidency is the competent execution of law and government while serving as a check on the legislature. Elevating a single person to a position of national leader or unifier is counter to the design of our Constitution. Ignoring that hasn’t served us well. — Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Eberly) (@ToddEberly) November 2, 2019

The purpose of the presidency is running the federal government. And ideally staying out of our way while they do it. — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) November 2, 2019

No. It's not. The job of the president is to be a competent manager of the nation's affairs while we get on with ours. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less. — PerPlexedUnai (@llcthecableguy) November 2, 2019

Pretty certain it's already forgotten because it's a meaningless platitude like everything that spews from billionaire's baby Mayo pete. — Jon Stall #MedicareForAll (@JonStall2009) November 2, 2019

Counterpoint-it's been said many times, e.g. "I'm a uniter, not a divider" from Dubya, and it's a meaningless platitude at best. It's also legally and historically wrong, on top of the risible notion that Pete isn't about promoting Pete. — MarshalChrisMonsanto (@The_RealBigErn) November 2, 2019

wow i am very impressed by pete buttigieg's ability to communicate the same pointless platitudes that literally every other say-nothing centrist candidate has ever said, i'm going to remember this amazing and milquetoast quote for at least until i stop typing this comment — proletaribits (@pasports31) November 2, 2019

I forgot it halfway through reading it — Only Bernie Can Avert +4C Hellworld (@DanFmTo) November 2, 2019

I forgot about it before I was done reading your tweet about it, which is also when I first learned about it — Pierre Dialectic (@kranzman) November 2, 2019

Same. Kind of surprised it was stated as anything unique.. — alsosusieq2 (@alsosusieq2) November 2, 2019

No one’s gonna remember this at 5PM today dude — Treehouse of Horror LXIX (@AimIessFriend) November 2, 2019

I'm missing what's special. That sounds like pretty well traveled ground. — Jonathan Lipman (@LipmanTweets) November 2, 2019

you can't be serious. you are joking right? — Michael Lowder (@MichaelForYang) November 2, 2019

Mayor Whatever stole that from Candidate Obama. — Tsquared (@thatsal49868227) November 2, 2019

Wait until Pete hears how @BarackObama divided this country. No one will be madder than Pete. — Christie (@RepRepublic) November 2, 2019

Maybe we should have co-presidents, one from each party, to really unite the American people. That would work.

Related: