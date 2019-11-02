CNN senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny seems to have been pretty taken with a speech by 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg — its significance might be hard to measure today, but it might be “remembered for a good while” — by the people who heard it, maybe.

Some people are saying Buttigieg stole this line from Beto O’Rourke, but to us it sounds more like it was lifted from Cory Booker, the hall monitor who always rushes in during the primary debates to make sure everyone’s nice to each other.

First, Pete Buttigieg himself might be remembered for 10 minutes after he drops out if he’s lucky. But this line will be remembered for a good while?

Second, that doesn’t sound at all like the purpose of the presidency.

Maybe we should have co-presidents, one from each party, to really unite the American people. That would work.

