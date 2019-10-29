In September 2018, during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, someone was posting the personal information of Republican senators who were questioning Kavanaugh. That person turned out to be 27-year-old Democrat staffer Jackson Cosko, who had worked as an intern in Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s office.

This July, Cosko was sentenced to prison, not only for doxxing the senators, but for perpetrating the largest data theft in Senate history.

We hadn’t heard her name before, but another person has been sentenced in the case. Fox News reports that a second Democratic aide, Samantha Deforest Davis, 24, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation with 200 hours of community service, with a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison.

Davis was formerly an aide to Sen. Maggie Hassan. Fox News reports:

Prosecutors said Davis helped 27-year-old Jackson A. Cosko, another former Hassan aide who has pleaded guilty to five federal offenses (including two counts of making public restricted personal information, and one count each of computer fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice). Prosecutors said that Davis was persuaded by Cosko to “wipe down” Senate computers he had hacked on Oct. 3, 2018, the morning after the break-in. That effort was unsuccessful because another employee was in the office early that morning. Cosko was arrested that same day.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and Orrin Hatch all had their home phone numbers and addresses posted on Wikipedia by Cosko during the Kavanaugh hearings.

