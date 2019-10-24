He hasn’t been on stage for the second and third rounds of Democratic debates and is polling at less than 1 percent, which means it’s probably a good idea that Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is calling it quits with his presidential campaign.
I honestly don’t know who this is. https://t.co/NpNl1p2GCh
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 24, 2019
I think the news here is that you were apparently IN the campaign.
— Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) October 24, 2019
— sarainitaly🍂🎃🍂🎃 (@sarainitaly) October 24, 2019
no stop wait come back
— Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) October 24, 2019
Have you considered a career in burglary? Nobody knows you're around.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 24, 2019
Tim I'll be honest, I thought you had already dropped out weeks ago
— MAOlloween ☭🎃🔪 (@StealYoRedBull) October 24, 2019
He was still in it lol.
— Doug🇺🇸🌹 (@AceTalks73) October 24, 2019
Speaking of forgotten people. . . . . . . . . . .
— Felina (@FelinaBlanc) October 24, 2019
Shocking. You were doing so well, too.
— Anomaly (@spatial_anomaly) October 24, 2019
I’m glad you thanked the person supporting you.
— Wyatt Gwyon — Cave Wall Projection (@Grtmooglie) October 24, 2019
The actual moment you dropped out. pic.twitter.com/FasHg36rEG
— Not A Capitalist 🌹 (@SwayslandJordan) October 24, 2019
Hey Tim big fan. Quick question, who are you
— Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) October 24, 2019
Yawn
— | KinTX 🇺🇸 | (@loudonkleer) October 24, 2019
— High Marx🌹 (@saddamshaikh1) October 24, 2019
— Sestze (@Sestze2) October 24, 2019
and you are…
— R💀b (@robrousseau) October 24, 2019
Can you please tell a couple of very old men to follow you? They look confused and they are still in the race.
— Ralitza (@rali_niko) October 24, 2019
I honestly forgot you were running.
— TrumpmustGo (@Jacques_JP27) October 24, 2019
who are you again?
— chris (@MuellerDad69) October 24, 2019
first he left the group chat, now he leaves the race
— joshua rush👻 (@JoshuaRush) October 24, 2019
Wait, you were still a candidate up until now?
— Adam "AJ" James -Majority60- (@AdamJamesM60) October 24, 2019
I never knew you were running so…..uh…good for you?
— Somos_los_campeones! (@FrankMarro) October 24, 2019
I too am withdrawing from the race. Btw you and I tied
— The Samchize (@Moderatefella) October 24, 2019
Wait, you hadn't dropped out already? I could have sworn you had.
— Drew (but spookier) (@DR_ILL) October 24, 2019
New phone, who dis?
— アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) October 24, 2019
I am surprised that a man with a brilliant campaign slogan like this couldn't make it. pic.twitter.com/IH4xogx6lg
— #PropaneForAll (@Propagressive) October 24, 2019
Related:
Did anyone else happen to catch that John Hickenlooper dropped out of the race Thursday? https://t.co/IHZhBaphfm
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 15, 2019