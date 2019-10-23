President Trump is not going easy on the Never Trumpers Wednesday. Not only did he call them “human scum,” he singled out Sen. Mitt Romney as an example, noting that the Democrats don’t have the Mitt Romneys of the world to deal with.

In speech at natural gas conference, Trump talks about how Democrats are unified.

"They don't have a Mitt Romney in their midst." — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) October 23, 2019

President Trump says Democrats are "vicious," but they "stick together" and "they don't have a Mitt Romney in their midst." "They don't have the Mitt Romneys of the world. They stick together better than the Republicans do" https://t.co/dzrfWRlmPx pic.twitter.com/0tYaiai0o7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 23, 2019

We wonder if that statement will have any effect on the odds Romney defects and votes for impeachment and removal, should it come to that. He was already on the short-list.

As a Dem, Mitt is a hero — 2407 (@Nonamemama1) October 23, 2019

No, but we do have that really annoying woman from Hawaii, "she who shall not be named" — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) October 23, 2019

We have a Tulsi Gabbard actually. 😡 — Pierre de Michael (@PierreDeMichael) October 23, 2019

Maybe we could work out a trade? That video of her tearing into Hillary was straight fire.

One wonders when Mitt will sack up and start a serious rebellion in the GOP. I don't know if he has it in him. — M Pohl (@Maelvampyre) October 23, 2019

He is correct. Mitt is awful for the movement. — Antonio Lalo (@CarnegieCato) October 23, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see if Pierre Delecto weighs in on Twitter.

