President Trump is not going easy on the Never Trumpers Wednesday. Not only did he call them “human scum,” he singled out Sen. Mitt Romney as an example, noting that the Democrats don’t have the Mitt Romneys of the world to deal with.

We wonder if that statement will have any effect on the odds Romney defects and votes for impeachment and removal, should it come to that. He was already on the short-list.

Maybe we could work out a trade? That video of her tearing into Hillary was straight fire.

We’ll have to wait and see if Pierre Delecto weighs in on Twitter.

