Trump’s counter-impeachment strategy may prevent his removal while costing his re-election. My latest for @postopinions.https://t.co/Yabq8CVa55 — Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) October 23, 2019

Depends what he & his core supporters value more: winning, or preventing any Republican from winning without them. https://t.co/KvLmBEqdRx — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 23, 2019

So, what does Donald Trump value more? This tweet should give you a pretty good idea:

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Welp.

Lots to unpack there.

Oh, that’s cool.

Watch out for them indeed—you wouldn't want to trip over a respirator https://t.co/YwtKQADKtg — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 23, 2019

trust no one on a respirator pic.twitter.com/2kOwWw9D7N — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 23, 2019

feel like Human Scum deserved capitalization tbh https://t.co/8lXUTEzTZC — cc (@cc_fla) October 23, 2019

Well, it apparently deserves to be pinned:

Nice.

would it be too pretentious to add "human scum" to my Twitter bio? https://t.co/kj5tIQERTo pic.twitter.com/lvySAEhDKk — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 23, 2019

Go for it.

There go the ol never Trumpers again, doin their thing, being both contemptibly weak and terrifyingly powerful all at the same time — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) October 23, 2019

how can a group of individuals who are told so regularly that they are irrelevant still take up so much brain space in MAGA Land? https://t.co/UPSs8xE8Tl — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 23, 2019

Fair question. But don’t expect a follow-up tweet from Trump to answer it.

watch out for those people who are on respirators with not many left. very dangerous group. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 23, 2019

More dangerous than the Democrats, remember. Who want to take away your guns and kill more unborn babies. Who want to implement socialist social and economic policies. Those Democrats. Those ones.

Really changing hearts and minds over here… https://t.co/PcJdz1nW9P — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 23, 2019

He’s so good at that.

Normal, balanced, in control of his faculties. Everything's just fine.https://t.co/0JaoOdIbcY — HumanScumHat (@Popehat) October 23, 2019

This is not, in any circumstance, a presidential way to conduct yourself or speak about political opponents. https://t.co/5pT6FB7qwF — Brad PolumBOO👻 (@brad_polumbo) October 23, 2019

Hourly reminder that POTUS is a cartoon demagogue https://t.co/mXSINOoVqY — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 23, 2019