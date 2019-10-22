Alex Griswold reports Tuesday at the Washington Free Beacon that a Massachusetts Democrat has introduced “An Act regarding the use of offensive words” that would make it a crime to call someone a bitch maliciously.
Massachusetts Dem Wants to Outlaw Word That Starts with 'B' and Rhymes with 'Witch' https://t.co/0pFnhCLzVb #Trending via @pjmedia_com
— Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 22, 2019
A Massachusetts Democrat is pushing a bill that would make it a crime to maliciously call someone a “bitch” within the commonwealth.
Foul-mouthed individuals who are found guilty under a bill introduced by Democratic representative Daniel J. Hunt would face a $150 maximum fine for the first offense, while repeat offenders would face up to six months’ imprisonment, a $200 fine, or both. If enacted, “bitch” would be the only word in the English language to receive such special consideration in Massachusetts.
“A person who uses the word ‘bitch’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” the bill says. “A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”
For real?
Free speech unless some bitch gets feelings hurt.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 22, 2019
Daniel J. Hunt is too big for his…britches?
— Canine Defense League (@CanineDefenseLg) October 22, 2019
— Emily 🍂 (@Emi___Grace) October 22, 2019
“Don’t mess with my first amendment, bitch.”- Jesse Pinkman (probably)
— @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) October 22, 2019
Bitch please.
— B (@bryanjeffreyJD) October 22, 2019
Bitch? Is that the new c*** or n*****?
— Robert Wheelock (@RobertWheeloc19) October 22, 2019
What will we do with all the dogs
— Davidson (@SorryNotaBot) October 22, 2019
Dang. I won’t be able to intelligently discuss problems with my veterinarian anymore.
— Bob Knight (@bobeknight) October 22, 2019
Thanks a lot Massachusetts! California, the center of the universe when it comes to stupid, stupid laws, will see this and not only copy it but one up it somehow.
— Arqahn Delecto (@Arqahn) October 22, 2019
