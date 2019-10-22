Alex Griswold reports Tuesday at the Washington Free Beacon that a Massachusetts Democrat has introduced “An Act regarding the use of offensive words” that would make it a crime to call someone a bitch maliciously.

Griswold reports:

A Massachusetts Democrat is pushing a bill that would make it a crime to maliciously call someone a “bitch” within the commonwealth.

Foul-mouthed individuals who are found guilty under a bill introduced by Democratic representative Daniel J. Hunt would face a $150 maximum fine for the first offense, while repeat offenders would face up to six months’ imprisonment, a $200 fine, or both. If enacted, “bitch” would be the only word in the English language to receive such special consideration in Massachusetts.

…

“A person who uses the word ‘bitch’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” the bill says. “A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”