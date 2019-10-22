Along with rents, gas prices are crazy high in California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked his attorney general to investigate and find out why.

The California Energy Commission said it “does not have any evidence that gasoline retailers fixed prices or engaged in false advertising.” But it said the industry did not provide any proof that its gasoline was better than what the state requires all retailers to sell.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said the industry trade group is reviewing the report. But she said it was important to note California’s fuel taxes and standards, which are more strict than other states, account for the first $1.07 per gallon at the pump.

So fuel taxes and standards help contribute more than a dollar per gallon. That might be a clue.

