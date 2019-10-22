Along with rents, gas prices are crazy high in California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked his attorney general to investigate and find out why.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of state's high gas prices https://t.co/C8OUihIR6a — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 22, 2019

ABC 7 reports:

The California Energy Commission said it “does not have any evidence that gasoline retailers fixed prices or engaged in false advertising.” But it said the industry did not provide any proof that its gasoline was better than what the state requires all retailers to sell. Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said the industry trade group is reviewing the report. But she said it was important to note California’s fuel taxes and standards, which are more strict than other states, account for the first $1.07 per gallon at the pump.

So fuel taxes and standards help contribute more than a dollar per gallon. That might be a clue.

John Wayne Gacy demands to know who put all these corpses in his crawl spacehttps://t.co/DijBM0XAoU — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 22, 2019

Gavin Newsom goes on the road, vows to find the real Gas Price Bandit pic.twitter.com/zWbfOy33H7 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 22, 2019

Should be the quickest investigation ever… but not after he hand selects the "investigator". — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) October 22, 2019

Can’t wait for the price-fixing. — Michael R. Trumpus delendus est! (@Nel_Mezzo) October 22, 2019

It’s a complete mystery. — Jake Jacobsen (@DrJakeJ) October 22, 2019

There is also a secondary effect of California cap-n-trade that adds an additional 12 to 20 cents per gallon to the 62+ cents straight up fuel tax. No one knows for sure exactly how much. @GavinNewsom knows this he's a liar and a Dick in a suite. pic.twitter.com/9P81qE9g4e — RightWingLurkingSnake (@rmiames) October 22, 2019

What? Does the investigation include a mirror? — Janson Dupré (@jkdupre) October 22, 2019

Has he looked in a mirror? — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) October 22, 2019

California regulations, the gas tax and the carbon taxes would be a good start when hes done starting in a mirror. — mishmashmisty (@mishmashmisty) October 22, 2019

It’s your fault. There, I took care of your Investigation for you. You’re welcome. — D. Hailey (@Harpers_Ga) October 22, 2019

😂😂 I needed a good laugh today! He knows why, and a phony investigation won’t make him look any less complicit. — Michael R. (@Sh1eldAg3nt1) October 22, 2019

Hmm, I wonder what the problem could possibly be. — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) October 22, 2019

Should be able to solve that one before he even leaves the house in the morning. — Meraxes (@Meraxes75) October 22, 2019

High gas prices caused by high taxes to fund your boondoggles. Investigation complete. — anthronomad (@asgardlodge) October 22, 2019

They'll do an expensive investigation on it and come up with some excuse. Save them some money and make it easy. Taxes. — Marky (@el_marky702) October 22, 2019

It’s all the taxes and “fees” authorized by California lawmakers who don’t know how money actually works. — Arabelle King (@king_arabelle) October 22, 2019

Maybe alll the extra TAXES!!! — PoliticalToons- RAW (@PoliticaltoonsR) October 22, 2019

He can start by checking into all the new gas taxes he implemented and promptly stole. — Pamela Giacinto (@PamelaGiacinto) October 22, 2019

How about the 70 cents in state sales tax and the regulations that prevent the building of new refineries…that keep gasoline more scarce…Newsome and his crook cronies in Sacramento are to blame! — Mike Spitz (@MikeSkipperret) October 22, 2019

Law of supply and demand. The laws of Economics are universal and outside legislative control. Big govt statism causes these prices — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) October 22, 2019

Go to any economist & get answer in 5 minutes — stuart coppens (@s2geezerCPA) October 22, 2019

he should start the investigation with economics 101. — Real American (@RealAmerican78) October 22, 2019

Jerry Brown 3.0 wants to know why overtaxing costs people so damned much money. — Results May Vary (@Vyxri) October 22, 2019

This is a joke right? You're kidding… — Richard Villalobos (@djrv562) October 22, 2019

This is like Gov. Cuomo ordering the Natural Gas companies to supply more gas after blocking pipelines. The Dem party is ignorant of science and economics, but thinks it should lecture the rest of us on how to live. — I am Schweik (@ddwoolwine) October 22, 2019

Save your investigation . Just take a look at the laundry list of all these ambiguous environmental fees and taxes we pay vs other states. Problem solved — dave (@DavesDaName) October 22, 2019

Enjoy those high taxes you voted for, and you keep electing the same people who also implemented a cap and trade tax on gas. You don't even get to see how much that is, it's built into the price. Surrounding states are laughing. — Brian Summers (@LTRegulate) October 22, 2019

So California has basically told anyone in the oil industry to leave the state. And then they create their own extra special grade of difficult to produce gasoline that no other state requires. And then? — Mark Dobbins (@LSUtigerTrack) October 22, 2019

