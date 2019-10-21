A company called Public Service Media Group maintains a website called “Racist Watch” which drops pins on a map showing precisely who donated to the Trump campaign.

For the last 4 years, far-left extremist have violently assaulted Trump supporters and their attacks are escalating. Now an activist group has launched a website called "Racist Watch" that maps out the name and address of every individual who donated to Trump's 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/dfk97kIrWh — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) October 21, 2019

Some weirdos have developed a site called "Racist Watch" that identifies the names and locations of all people who have donated to the Trump campaign. via @MeganFoxWriterhttps://t.co/s3jOU6NA6f — Culttture (@culttture) October 21, 2019

Megan Fox reports over at Twitchy sister-site PJ Media:

Some weirdos have developed a site called “Racist Watch” that identifies the names and locations of all people who have donated to the Trump campaign. I’m sure they intended this so that far left wackos can ostracize their neighbors who like Trump, and possibly protest outside their homes like crazy people. … Look how many are even in deep blue New York City! If anything, people with Trump Derangement Syndrome are going to flip out when they search their neighborhood and find themselves surrounded by “racists.” I think they’re going to need a bigger safe space.

While in the process of writing up an additional report about this, the website went down, and now redirects to this:https://t.co/Voc1222380 pic.twitter.com/rdY9YRdYdP — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) October 21, 2019

The site’s “under maintenance,” but a quick Whois lookup shows that racist.watch was registered on August 17.

I just donated to Trump to make sure I get my name on their website. — Fast Eddie (@Fast_Edd2) October 21, 2019

That includes me, and I’ll contribute to Trump’s re-election campaign again. — Joshua Curtis (@dcjchris) October 21, 2019

Damn! I need to get on this list! — sam (@sammy2671) October 21, 2019

I didn't donate but they are welcome to visit me anytime they are feeling spunky. — Mortimer Duke (@pivottrading) October 21, 2019

And they said we’re the fascists. — Subzero (@Paul48210662) October 21, 2019

That seems dangerous. — America’s Favorite Son The Great King Rob🇺🇸 (@TheKidFour20) October 21, 2019

All it will take is one unfortunate incident because of their map… As litigious as our culture is, I could see major civil litigation even if criminal charges wouldn't be forthcoming. — Dawn Vickers (@vicked00) October 21, 2019

That’s not hard to picture, seeing as the Family Research Council shooter (convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison after intending to kill “as many as possible”) reportedly found his target on the SPLC’s “Hate Watch” map.

I hope they have a really, really big red pin for my house! I'm spending almost as much money on campaign contributions as I am on guns and ammo! pic.twitter.com/PvRgsMum05 — Chris (@RealChrisCotts) October 21, 2019

Related: