A company called Public Service Media Group maintains a website called “Racist Watch” which drops pins on a map showing precisely who donated to the Trump campaign.

Megan Fox reports over at Twitchy sister-site PJ Media:

Some weirdos have developed a site called “Racist Watch” that identifies the names and locations of all people who have donated to the Trump campaign. I’m sure they intended this so that far left wackos can ostracize their neighbors who like Trump, and possibly protest outside their homes like crazy people.

Look how many are even in deep blue New York City! If anything, people with Trump Derangement Syndrome are going to flip out when they search their neighborhood and find themselves surrounded by “racists.” I think they’re going to need a bigger safe space.

Trending

The site’s “under maintenance,” but a quick Whois lookup shows that racist.watch was registered on August 17.

That’s not hard to picture, seeing as the Family Research Council shooter (convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison after intending to kill “as many as possible”) reportedly found his target on the SPLC’s “Hate Watch” map.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaigndonorsmapMegan FoxPJ MediaRacist WatchTrump Watchwebsite