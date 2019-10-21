BuzzFeed News is reporting Monday that 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro announced in an email to supporters that unless he raises $800,000 in the next 10 days, he’s going to have to suspend his campaign. That’s quite a bit of money, considering how little cash on hand many of the candidates have now.

Julián Castro Says He Will End His Presidential Campaign If He Doesn’t Raise $800,000 In The Next 10 Days https://t.co/u5p0ueuRgb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 21, 2019

Nidhi Prakash writes:

“The truth is, for our campaign, these debates have offered our only guaranteed opportunity to share my vision with the American people. If I can’t make the next debate stage, we cannot sustain a campaign that can make it to Iowa in February,” Castro said in the email. “My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going.” The campaign needs the funds to be able to continue operating and to have a shot at securing a spot at the November Democratic debate. Castro’s campaign has very little cash on hand compared to most of his competition, according to the most recent FEC filings. His campaign, which raised $3,495,406 and spent $3,960,970.81 last quarter, had $672,333 on hand as of the end of September.

So Castro needs to raise more before the end of October than he has on hand right now if he’s going to stay in the race. He just might make it — a lot of the 2 percent or less crowd have managed to hang on.

Is that a promise or threat? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) October 21, 2019

I’ll chip in $100 if he’ll quit now. — Chris Dunlap (@ChrisDunlap1) October 21, 2019

End it anyway. — Tabitha Stevens8 (@TabithaStevens8) October 21, 2019

I am ending my presidential campaign, too, if someone doesn't pay for my implant. — PieWhisperer (@PieWhisperer) October 21, 2019

Please drop out ASAP. You also @KamalaHarris Thx in advance. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) October 21, 2019

Promises, promises. When will all the other "candidates" polling at 1% give up their sad spectacles of delusion? — Richard Bottoms (@rbottoms) October 21, 2019

Nothing against him personally, but I hope he doesn’t reach it. This race needs to start thinning out. If you can’t get past 1% in the polls and you’re having a hard time raising money, it’s time to call it quits. — Jeremy Simmons (@jmartinsimmons) October 21, 2019

Thank God. — Jeff Mustonen📎 (@UWMoose) October 21, 2019

Just end it now, it's only inevitable!! — Patty 🍑🍑🍑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benny29143790) October 21, 2019

You don’t have the momentum and lack name from ignition. In just think that right now, this is not your time. Withdraw — DeeBlock (@BlockerDeneane) October 21, 2019

I am tired of these fundraising stunts. — John (@DCJohnNorton) October 21, 2019

Pulling a Cory here, huh? I don’t think people will fall for it twice. — The people will decide (@slhartman12) October 21, 2019

I was just thinking the same thing. First Corey Booker, and now Castro. — Jay Patel (@Jay_A_Patel_27) October 21, 2019

That tactic worked for Booker last month — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) October 21, 2019

It did, and Booker said he needed $1.7 million … that’s why we say above that Castro just might make it. He doesn’t have a chance of being the nominee, though.

Guilt funding is so Cory. — Steve Lemson (@LemsonSteve) October 21, 2019

So, basically delaying the inevitable. — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) October 21, 2019

Considering how much the top tier candidates are hauling in…end it regardless. That’s not enough. — toronodon (@toronodon) October 21, 2019

Even Joe Biden only managed to pull in $15 million over the entire third quarter.

Good riddance! — Dregs of Society (@DregsOSociety) October 21, 2019

@JulianCastro Don't prolong this, sir. It's not going to happen this time even if you raised the amount in 10 days. Let's be real. — EVAQUI (@akkisf) October 21, 2019

Further proof politics is about ego, campaign dollars they get to keep, and continuing the grift as long as you can. I’m sure there’s another non job at some corporate board, brain dead “think tank”, or lobbying firm for him. — Citizen J (@miceworkz) October 21, 2019

Warren should kick in some cash he’s a good blocker for her on the debate stage — Ranjan Daniels (@ranjandaniels) October 21, 2019

True.

Another “I will have to quit” stunt. Tired of them. — Kiki 🏳️‍🌈 (@keakls) October 21, 2019

We’re guessing each candidate gets to use the “I will have to quit” stunt once, but only once.

Related: