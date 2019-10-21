BuzzFeed News is reporting Monday that 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro announced in an email to supporters that unless he raises $800,000 in the next 10 days, he’s going to have to suspend his campaign. That’s quite a bit of money, considering how little cash on hand many of the candidates have now.

Nidhi Prakash writes:

“The truth is, for our campaign, these debates have offered our only guaranteed opportunity to share my vision with the American people. If I can’t make the next debate stage, we cannot sustain a campaign that can make it to Iowa in February,” Castro said in the email. “My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going.”

The campaign needs the funds to be able to continue operating and to have a shot at securing a spot at the November Democratic debate.

Castro’s campaign has very little cash on hand compared to most of his competition, according to the most recent FEC filings. His campaign, which raised $3,495,406 and spent $3,960,970.81 last quarter, had $672,333 on hand as of the end of September.

So Castro needs to raise more before the end of October than he has on hand right now if he’s going to stay in the race. He just might make it — a lot of the 2 percent or less crowd have managed to hang on.

It did, and Booker said he needed $1.7 million … that’s why we say above that Castro just might make it. He doesn’t have a chance of being the nominee, though.

Even Joe Biden only managed to pull in $15 million over the entire third quarter.

True.

We’re guessing each candidate gets to use the “I will have to quit” stunt once, but only once.

