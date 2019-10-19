It was just a couple of days ago on Twitchy when we ran a post guessing the number of Republican senators who might vote to impeach President Trump should it come to the Senate floor and just who those senators might be. The name Mitt Romney came up quite a bit, which is no shocker, and neither is this: former Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he supports Trump’s impeachment, but “with great sadness.”

BREAKING: John Kasich tells @CNN that he supports impeachment "I say it with great sadness." — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) October 18, 2019

What’s he so sad about? He’s probably already dreaming of running on the Republican ticket again if Trump were removed from office.

The guy who has hated Trump from day one? Yawn — Tim (@tntDVM) October 19, 2019

Shocking — Mike Showerrug (@MikeShowerrug) October 18, 2019

And by "sadness" he means glee. — William Keane (@largebill68) October 18, 2019

Narrator: he's not sad. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 18, 2019

He’s so choreographed we’re about to see “jazz hands.” — Gideon Neptune (@GideonNeptune) October 18, 2019

Wow! Here's hoping that Kasich is going to be ok.

He's dealt with sadness for several years now. I hope he gets the help he needs. — Reader of Books Knower of Things (@TomBreedlove3) October 19, 2019

"I say it with great sadness."🙄😆 — J. T. LaSaine (@JLasaine) October 18, 2019

But secretly I meant “gladness”. — rford (@pdx_49) October 18, 2019

Why is he sad? He's played footsy with this for 4 years. — shelby 💙💜💛🧡❤️ (@oyvey_shelby) October 18, 2019

Please. He has been a never Trumper since day one. — michelle (@leemichelle009) October 18, 2019

is he really really sad about it ? @JohnKasich — 9ERBOB (@sf49erbob) October 18, 2019

#KasichIsRunning – and like Mittens, has been letting the Democrats doing all the heavy lifting until he thinks it's safe to speak up. #SpinelessCowards, every darn member of the GOP. — Hillary Obama (@Caryopter) October 18, 2019

I stopped caring what John said 3 years ago — GSW (@GSWIndiana) October 18, 2019

I always get him and John Kerry confused. — MindlessDeplorable (@Keith_C) October 18, 2019

“That great sadness” line is just to much. — Lee Elliot (@kendoblack1) October 18, 2019

"Just look at my tears." — Michelle Anderson (@MichPAnders) October 18, 2019

"I say it with great jealousy," he meant. — Hoboken Horse (@hoboken_horse) October 18, 2019

bless sweet John's heart. SAD — sal padula (@PadulaSal) October 18, 2019

Croc tears — darcy🧢 (@gocannow) October 19, 2019

John Kasich is on tv again. I say this with great sadness. — William Wittman (@weedywet) October 19, 2019

John Kasich is apparently still around. I say it with great sadness. — Allen Hammer (@hammer607) October 19, 2019

Wow, CNN contributor who is no longer had a position in state or Federal government has an opinion. — Jessica Redding (@JessicadRedding) October 18, 2019

Kasich just wanted more air time on the Impeachment Network CNN — Donald E Lewis (@DonaldELewis5) October 18, 2019

He's pushing a book right now. Needs attention. — Marc With a C (@mervcotweet) October 18, 2019

he should've said it with greater urgency — Greg (@gmgremillion) October 18, 2019

LOL – I think we're using the term "BREAKING" a little loosely now, aren't we? — RealSports&MovieGuru (@TheRealSportsG2) October 18, 2019

Why is this "breaking?" Who cares? He holds zero sway in the GOP any more. He's been anti-Trump for a while. Stop looking to him for anything. He's not moving any needles. — DMoney (@Electric_Eyeee) October 18, 2019

Literally who cares? — Boils and Ghouls (@angela_zagami) October 18, 2019

The sadness is for the ending of his career, surely. — Cast (@thenamecast) October 18, 2019

He says it with great sadness because he knows Evan McMullin did better running against Trump than he did. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 19, 2019

Did he tell folks… his dad was a mailman? — BrainDR (@SPC99) October 18, 2019

John Kasich is the son of a mailman. Have some respect people. — Dindu Nuffin 🇺🇸 (@LibertySoda) October 19, 2019

