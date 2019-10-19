It was just a couple of days ago on Twitchy when we ran a post guessing the number of Republican senators who might vote to impeach President Trump should it come to the Senate floor and just who those senators might be. The name Mitt Romney came up quite a bit, which is no shocker, and neither is this: former Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he supports Trump’s impeachment, but “with great sadness.”

What’s he so sad about? He’s probably already dreaming of running on the Republican ticket again if Trump were removed from office.

