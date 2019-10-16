As Twitchy mentioned earlier, Wednesday is #PronounsDay, and politicians like Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren are getting in on the act, sharing their own preferred pronouns and encouraging everyone else to do the same.

We find it kind of weird for Planned Parenthood to be giving advice on pronouns: Is it OK to call a fetus “he” or “she” before it’s born or is a fetus just an “it”? And just because you’ve found out the baby’s — um, the fetus’ — sex, isn’t it assuming its gender to call it “he” or “she”?

In any case, this is one of those rare cases where Planned Parenthood is more concerned with those allowed to be born and choose their pronouns. We like their GIF because it includes “xyr” and “zir.”

