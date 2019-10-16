As Twitchy mentioned earlier, Wednesday is #PronounsDay, and politicians like Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren are getting in on the act, sharing their own preferred pronouns and encouraging everyone else to do the same.

We find it kind of weird for Planned Parenthood to be giving advice on pronouns: Is it OK to call a fetus “he” or “she” before it’s born or is a fetus just an “it”? And just because you’ve found out the baby’s — um, the fetus’ — sex, isn’t it assuming its gender to call it “he” or “she”?

In any case, this is one of those rare cases where Planned Parenthood is more concerned with those allowed to be born and choose their pronouns. We like their GIF because it includes “xyr” and “zir.”

Respect people's pronouns and use them — and if you don’t know someone's pronouns, it's okay to ask. It’s also okay if you mess up a person’s pronouns by accident (it happens). Just apologize and make an effort to use the correct pronoun in the future. #PronounsDay pic.twitter.com/gSgNYbLzbz — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) October 16, 2019

If we all had a dollar for every gender

We would all have $2 pic.twitter.com/qiuLcYi5gk — LG4LG ☦️🍏 🇺🇸/🇮🇱 🕊 (@LG4LG) October 16, 2019

I learned everything I need to know about pronouns from Schoolhouse Rock. That’ll be all. — Craig T (@CraigTil) October 16, 2019

And it's OK that I won't participate in that delusional nonsense — GrogNerd (@RobGrogNerd) October 16, 2019

Sorry, no. Someone's feeling are just going to have to be hurt. — BJ (The real Betty A) (@Betz63KS) October 16, 2019

“Zirself”?

I’m sorry but that’s just insane. You can’t expect people to follow this. — Toby (@TobyDragonBlade) October 16, 2019

I suppose you want to be beaten into submission? — American Patriot 🇺🇲 (@CaptainComput3r) October 16, 2019

The last person I saw who accidently "messed up" was relentlessly lambasted. No thanks. — Carla Venezia (@carla_venezia) October 16, 2019

I'm Michael Jackson, please refer to me as he/hee — wood24 (@realwood24) October 16, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂 slow news day? — Angela in FLA (@Iloveperfumeso) October 16, 2019

What are the pronouns for aborted fetuses? — Mark Fidelman (@markfidelman) October 16, 2019

What does this have to do with killing babies — That one dude (@RasputinsSkull) October 16, 2019

Imagine.

1. Someone spent time and got real tax payer money for making this

2. Someone spent time reviewing and got real tax payer money for this

3. Someone approved and got real tax payer money for this

4. @PPFA murder defenseless babies…and use real tax payer money for it pic.twitter.com/AXl0354cD7 — 🎃 SpookyWorldDude 🎃 (@1stWorldDude) October 16, 2019